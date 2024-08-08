Jokowi to attend LIKE 2 festival at JCC tomorrow







Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is expected to attend Festival LIKE (Environment, Climate, Forests, EBT) 2 next Friday. The event took place at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC). “Tomorrow, Friday, August 9, 2024, the President plans to attend the LIKE 2 Festival which will be held at the Jakarta Convention Center,” said Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media at the Presidential Secretariat Yusuf Permana in his statement on Thursday (8/8/2024). Yusuf explained Festival LIKE 2 is part of the preparations for the World Climate Conference. The LIKE 2 Festival will focus on environmental, climate, forestry and renewable energy issues. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “This is in line with the Presidential Government’s commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals through innovative financing strategies and strong cooperation in terms of preserving the environment, supporting an inclusive economy and improving the well-being of communities,” Yusuf said. The event will take place at 09:00 WIB and is open. It is known that the LIKE 2 festival event was opened directly by the Minister of Environment and Forestry, Siti Nurbaya Bakar. The LIKE 2 festival is scheduled to be held from 8 to 11 August 2024. In his speech, Siti Nurbaya explained the theme of the LIKE 2 Festival. He said that currently environmental problems are being solved in a new and measurable way. “Why are we doing this and why are we choosing the 10-year theme for sustainability? Because earlier in the film, we saw that there have been many turning points in activities and policies for efforts to improve operations on the ground or what we call corrective actions in new ways or innovation to solve new problems, problems in new ways,” Siti Nurbaya said. “And the performance improvement that has been conveyed by the committee as well as the MC must be more accountable and measurable and this has been happening for 10 years since the Ministry of Environment and Forestry in President Jokowi's cabinet,” he added. For information, the LIKE 2 Festival is an agenda that synthesizes the accumulation of work and corrective measures in the fields of Environment, Climate, Forest and Energy (especially renewable energy). The theme adopted for the festival, which will be held from 8 to 11 August 2024 at the Jakarta Convention Center Hall A & B, Senayan, Jakarta, is “10 Years of Work for Sustainable Development”. This event will be filled with various activities including I LIKE CONCERT, I LIKE WALK (Fun Walk), Talkshow, Exhibition, Coaching Clinic, Sellers Meet Buyer, Innovation Demo, Competition and KLHK Appreciation Night. (isa/knv)

