'Like Bangladesh, PM Modi's House will also…' MP Congress leaders stir controversy, BJP demands action





Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma has sparked controversy after he said a situation similar to that in Bangladesh would also happen in India, where people would storm Prime Minister Narendra Modi's house. The Congress leader made the remark in reference to the anti-quota protesters who stormed former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's residence in Dhaka on Monday, hours after she resigned. Addressing party workers during a protest against alleged scams in Indore municipal corporation, the Congress leader said after Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, it was India's turn. “Remember Narendra Modi, one day people will enter the Prime Minister's residence because of your wrong policies and occupy it (PM's house). It happened recently in Sri Lanka (in 2022), where people entered the Prime Minister's (President's) house, then in Bangladesh and now it is India's turn,” the former minister said, PTI reported. Reacting to the comments, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Indore city president Saugat Mishra along with other members of the saffron outfit submitted a representation to the MG Road police station officials demanding that a case be booked against the Congress veteran. BYJM officials have filed a complaint against Verma for using “anti-national” language and hurting the sentiments of 140 million Indians, Mishra said while addressing reporters. The Congress leader compared the situation in Bangladesh, which has been marred by large-scale violence and vandalism in recent days, with that of India which is making an “anti-national” statement, he added. The BYJM leader also claimed that Congress leaders were trying to stay in the media spotlight by making such comments. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3) Ramsanehi Mishra said a complaint had been lodged against Verma by BYJM over his speech at a protest on Tuesday, adding that the complaint would be looked into. The police official also said that the video footage of the statement would be reviewed and legal advice would be taken before taking further action in the case.

