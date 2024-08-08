Imran Khan reveals why he didn't tell Aamir Khan about his depression: 'He's busy, it's terrifying to…'





Imran Khan has been open about his battle with mental health and his decision to quit Bollywood in 2015. Last year, the actor opened up about his battle with depression and gave fans a glimpse into his life. Imran comes from a family of stalwarts, including uncles Aamir Khan and Mansoor Khan. Why didn't Imran confide in Aamir about his professional struggles? Imran recently said on the We Are Yuvaa podcast that even though Imran loved Aamir deeply, they didn't spend much time together as the senior actor was mostly busy.

Imran said, “Because of the closeness and respect I have for Aamir, he is a very busy man. So, we rarely met, he was immersed in three films. So, conversations didn’t really have a chance to go that far. That’s life. It was ultimately my mother who was able to help me.”

Imran Khan said, “Aamir has a great sense of conviction and fearlessness. When he believes something is true, nothing will make him back down. He is fearless, in that sense. He has a great sense of conviction, which I have always admired and appreciated, and I have always tried to emulate.” He said, “I have worked with him up close and personal. It is amazing. Everyone else collapses and falls down from absolute exhaustion, and he keeps moving, moving, moving.”

Imran added: “I worked double shifts with him, where he shot all day and I shot all day, and then we shot all night for various promotional things. And I was dead, exhausted, exhausted. But he’s fine and he’s back on set. It’s terrifying to watch him work.”

Imran Khan first opened up about his depression in September 2023 when he also admitted to attempting self-harm. “We all have scars, old wounds that still hurt. But love heals. Love is empowering and uplifting, and if you are lucky enough to receive the kind of love I have received, I think it begins to heal those scars. It covers you with a layer of protective armour. You may never fully understand how empowering your love is to me, but know that I am grateful,” he wrote.

Imran Khan is known for films like Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, I Hate Luv Storys and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu among others. He was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti.

Warning: This article may be distressing. If you or someone you know needs help, call one of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Calcutta).

