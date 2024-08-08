'Daddy, stop atrocities against Hindus': Uddhav Thackeray attacks Centre, Narendra Modi over Bangladesh | Latest News India

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop atrocities against Hindus in violence-ravaged Bangladesh. Addressing a press conference, Thackeray said the prime minister could end the war in Ukraine and he could certainly do so in India's neighbouring country. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (File photo)

“If Prime Minister Modi was able to stop the war in Ukraine, he should also take similar steps in Bangladesh and save the Hindus there,” he said.

“If he can stop the war between Ukraine and Russia, then tell Papa to stop this war too. Papa, atrocities are being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh, please give them justice,” Thackeray said in a dig at the government, referring to the BJP's Lok Sabha election campaign ad.

Reacting to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina from Bangladesh, Uddhav Thackeray expressed fears that a similar situation could develop in India.

“Do you think a similar situation will develop in India?” he asked.

“There is only one message… The people are supreme and no politician should test their patience. If you do, then what a people's court can do has been seen in Bangladesh. The people's court is supreme. The people's court has given a decision in Bangladesh,” he added.

He said protesters in Bangladesh were called “Razakers” and protesting farmers in India were called “terrorists”.

“The farmers who came to protest in the capital have been called terrorists. This situation in Bangladesh is a warning to everyone. No one should think that he is above God. We are all human beings,” Thackeray said.

Sheikh Hasina resigned as Bangladesh's prime minister on Tuesday and fled Dhaka on a military plane. She landed at Ghaziabad's Hindon airport. She is currently in a safe house in India and is considering moving to Europe.

With contributions from PTI