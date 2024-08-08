President Joko Widodo inaugurates lithium battery anode materials factory at KEK Kendal





KENDAL, INDONESIADAILY.CO.ID- President Joko Widodo inaugurated PT Indonesia's BTR New Energy Materials Lithium Battery Anode Materials Plant located in Kendal Special Economic Zone (KEK), Kendal Regency, Central Java Province on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. In his speech, the President appreciated the inauguration of the factory as an important step in creating an electric vehicle ecosystem in Indonesia. “I really appreciate the construction of this factory so that the grand project of building an integrated and robust electric car ecosystem is truly realized one by one,” the president said. Also read: 79th Indonesian Independence Day Ceremony at IKN: Symbol of Resurrection and Beacon of Economic Progress The Head of State said that the plan to develop an electric vehicle ecosystem decided several years ago was now beginning to bear fruit. The President recalled that even though there were initial challenges such as the ban on nickel exports which gave rise to pros and cons as well as a lawsuit from the European Union, this decision has produced significant results. “Today, the value of our nickel exports stands at $34 billion. From the previous Rs 33 trillion, it has increased to about Rs 510 trillion, a very big jump, although again, many people did not agree with it at first,” the president said. President Jokowi also highlighted the development of the nickel and bauxite smelting industry in several regions of the country. Also read: Caring for people with disabilities XL Axiata organizes digital training and internship opportunities in Medan From nickel and derivatives smelters in Morowali and Weda Bay, PT Freeport and PT Amman smelters in Sumbawa and Gresik, to bauxite smelters in Mempawah Regency, West Kalimantan. “So that once everything is finished, the ecosystem will be built, we will be able to enter the global supply chain, which will bring great added value, both in terms of recruitment of labor and our economic growth,” said the President. On this occasion, the President also praised the speed of construction of the plant which took only 10 months since the signing in Beijing. This plant is also expected to be able to produce 80,000 tons of anode materials per year in the next stage, which is equivalent to 1.5 million electric cars. Also read: Maulana Ardiansyah and Ochi Alvira anesthetize their fans during a live shoot “This is very important, especially if we add 80,000 tons of production in this industry, which means that there will be 3 million electric cars per year, a very important figure for us to become the largest supplier of batteries for electric vehicles and electric vehicles,” said the president.

