



An adult male great crested newt (PA Media) A billionaire private equity tycoon could have meet one of his most formidable opponents again: the crested newt. Stephen Schwarzman, who is the boss of black stone and considered one of the most powerful men in the world Wall Streetcomplained to the chancellor Rachel Reeves about the problems he had some on his campaign heap in Wiltshire. Mr. Schwarzman purchased Conholt Park, a 17th-century estate, in 2022 and has building permit for a development including a three-storey wing, a renovation of the stables and a new lake. However, as part of the process, Mr Schwarzmans' contractors will have to follow a habitat strategy prepared by ecologists and check daily for the presence of great crested newts, despite a previous survey finding none on the site. The private equity tycoon told Ms Reeves about the various planning issues he faces in complying with his planning permission, the The Financial Times reports. Stephen Schwarzman Ms. Reeves was due to meet him in New York on Tuesday night, explaining to him the difficulties of building things in the UNITED KINGDOM. The Chancellor has made streamlining the planning process one of her many aims to strengthen the foundations of the UK economy and drive future economic growth. Part of the conversation will also have focused on a new data centre that Blackstone hopes to build in Blyth in Northumberland, the kind of project that Ms Reeves hopes to accelerate. However, there is little Mrs Reeves can do about Mr Schwarzman's current newt problem, which requires her to make a number of concessions, according to a plan submitted to Wiltshire council in May. These include the presence of an ecologist on site during construction and the presence of workers on site looking for the great crested newt. In addition, mitigation measures for newts should be in place for at least 30 years from the completion of the work. Blackstone has been contacted for comment. Great crested newts, which are black with spotted flanks and an orange belly, are protected under UK and EU wildlife law. Their numbers are declining, with habitat loss being their greatest threat. In 2023, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson also had problems with the great crested newt. The former MP had previously pledged to do everything in his power to protect the newt population, including building newt motels if necessary, in order to secure permission to build the planned 11-metre by 4-metre pool. He finally got permission to build an outdoor swimming pool at his Grade II-listed Brightwell mansion, which he shares with his wife Carrie and their children.

