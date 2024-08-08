Former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating attacks senior Albanian government officials over AUKUS deal and foreign policy

Former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating has targeted Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Defence Minister Richard Marles, accusing them of abandoning traditional party values.

Speaking to 7.30 in an interview about the AUKUS deal, Mr Keating accused the government of being a “sellout” on its defence policy, while defending Chinese interests in Taiwan.

“On defence and foreign policy, this is not a Labour government,” Mr Keating said.

“This is a party that has adopted the defence and foreign policies of the Morrison Liberal government.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (right) and Defence Minister Marles were attacked by the former Labour leader.(AAP Image: Julian Smith)

The former Labor leader was asked about the AUKUS deal between the US, UK and Australia, which he has consistently criticised since it was announced.

Mr Keating later called it “the worst deal in history”.

Mr Marles is in the United States and has agreed to allow the transfer of US and British naval nuclear equipment to Australia.

The partnership also calls for more rotations of U.S. troops in the region, something Mr. Keating has criticized.

“What he said made me shudder, it would make any member of the Labour Party shudder,” Mr Keating said.

“There will now be a strong American position in Australia, involving all areas.

“This government has sold out to the United States.

“They fell in love with the dinner on the White House lawn.

“Prime Minister Hosts Dinners on White House Lawn [and] “These turkeys are all falling for it.”

Is China or the United States Aggressive?

Defense Minister Marles stressed the need for partnership and alliance with the United States in the face of an increasingly aggressive China.

In recent years, Chinese military exercises have often taken place near Taiwan.(Reuters: Thomas Peter)

China has been involved in several incidents with its regional neighbors in the South China Sea, and the defense minister himself was confronted by Chinese PLA officers in Singapore in June.

Mr Keating says the AUKUS deal and Australia's long-standing alliance with the United States, which he called an “aggressive ally”, are what could make Australia a target for any incident with China.

“It is better to leave us alone than to be protected by an aggressive power like the United States,” Mr Keating said at 7:30 a.m.

Asked why he considered the United States aggressive, Mr Keating said it was because they were “trying to control from the Atlantic the greatest Asian power, which is China”.

“Chinese real estate”

One of the main points of contention with China globally is the future of Taiwan.

Under Xi Jinping, China has become increasingly aggressive in the South China Sea and other contested areas.(Reuters: Sergei Savostyanov)

The island remains autonomous, but China occupies an important place there, having recently organized military exercises in the Taiwan Strait, where it regularly carries out military sorties.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has regularly said he would not hesitate to use “force” to reclaim Taiwan.

Mr Keating called the island “Chinese property” at 7.30am, referring to Australia's defence pact with the US.

“What's happening is the Chinese are claiming Taiwan, and the Americans are going to say, 'No, no, we're going to protect these Taiwanese,' even though they're sitting on Chinese real estate,” he said.

Asked about the wishes of the Taiwanese people and China's threat to dismantle the country's civil society, Mr Keating told 7.30am that Taiwan was not a vital Australian interest.

If a conflict were to arise between the United States and China over Taiwan, Mr Keating said Australia would be the nation that ultimately lost out.

“The Chinese will fight to the last teenage soldier to defend Taiwan and the Chinese state, and the Americans will not undertake such a fight, let alone win it.

“[Then] “All of a sudden the Americans take off and leave, and we are the ones who committed the whole offensive.”