Imran Khan recalls vomiting after filming 'sexual violence scene' in 'Kidnap'





Actor Imran Khan recently shared a harrowing experience on the sets of 'Kidnap'. He revealed that filming the 'sexual violence scene' was deeply upsetting and caused physical harm to his co-star Minissha Lamba. Khan expressed his devastation over the incident, admitting that he had a difficult conversation with Lamba about it and the experience was so upsetting that he vomited afterwards.

In an interview with We Are Yuvaa, Imran Khan was asked about the film he regrets doing. Naming the 2008 thriller 'Kidnap', Imran said, “There is a part in 'Kidnap' that I found very uncomfortable. There is this romantic song, called 'Mausam', and the scene after that is a scene of sexual violence, where this character drags her back into the den, and it seems for a moment that he is going to sexually assault her. In fact, it starts like that, and then he stops and pulls back. I don't think that scene was necessary, and frankly, I found it very, very difficult to shoot.”

The “Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na” actor continued, “I spent the day shooting that sequence, and I came home that night, and I was very, very, very upset. I couldn’t sleep, I threw up. I couldn’t get it out of my head. The next morning, I went to see Minissha, and she had these dark purple bruises all over her arm because of where I had grabbed her. And I was like, ‘Oh my God, what have I done?’ So, I sat down with her and told her that I needed to talk to her about it because I was uncomfortable with how it all happened. She was super relaxed about it. She reassured me. But I never really felt comfortable with it.”

Imran had earlier shared a post on Instagram containing a lengthy note about “self-harm.” Part of his note read: “Here I was, poking and cutting, trying to feel ‘normal’, but somehow the edges of the words seemed less sharp… the points less pointy. They didn’t draw blood like they used to. They didn’t work anymore. And I think I know why (sic).”

Imran Khan made his Bollywood debut in 2008 with 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na', where he shared the screen with Genelia D'Souza. He recently hinted at his comeback to films.

August 8, 2024

