Chinese dissidents threatened with imprisonment by government

In recent weeks, China has stepped up pressure on some prominent dissidents, with local prosecutors deciding whether to impose prison sentences on human rights lawyer Lu Siwei, and police repeatedly threatening to re-arrest citizen journalist Zhang Zhan.

Some human rights advocates say the new threats against Lu and Zhang are part of a broader government campaign to intensify its crackdown on human rights activists and lawyers.

Beijing is trying to warn dissidents that if they try to defend the rule of law or freedom of expression, they could be arrested or imprisoned, Bob Fu, founder of the Texas-based human rights organization ChinaAid, told VOA by telephone.

Lu's wife, Zhang Chunxiao, who now lives in the United States, told VOA that Chinese police in the southwestern province of Sichuan have imposed strict restrictions on her husband since his release on bail in October, placing him under 24-hour surveillance and prohibiting him from leaving the city of Chengdu without permission.

Authorities have eight to nine people monitoring him 24 hours a day, and he is followed by someone whether he takes the subway or gets into a taxi, she told VOA by telephone.

Lu, a prominent human rights lawyer who has handled several high-profile cases, attempted to flee China last July and join his family in the United States via Southeast Asia. Despite holding a valid U.S. visa and a Chinese passport, he was arrested and detained by Lao police and then deported to China.

Zhang said the constant surveillance had made Lu feel isolated and caused him to suffer severe mood swings.

Almost everyone around him, including his friends and family members, have cut off contact with him, so he is in a very bad mental state, Zhang added.

In addition to surveillance and restrictions on his movement, police told Lu last month that Chengdu prosecutors were reviewing his case and would determine later whether to charge him with a crime.

Although Zhang said she hopes there is little chance that authorities will decide not to charge her husband with any crime and let him regain his basic rights and freedom, some analysts say there is a high probability that Lu will be convicted and sentenced to prison.

Given that China's conviction rate is over 99 percent, I think Lu will likely be prosecuted for a crime, Yaqiu Wang, research director for China, Hong Kong and Taiwan at Freedom House, told VOA by telephone.

Fu said Lu's experience in Texas is a typical case of transnational repression in China, and Beijing is preparing to pursue it.

His case shows that under Chinese President Xi Jinping's regime, even a peaceful human rights lawyer would be arrested in a foreign country for trying to join his family in the United States, he told VOA.

In a written response, the Chinese Embassy in Washington said Beijing strictly complies with international law and fully respects the sovereignty of other countries in law enforcement.

There is no transnational repression, Liu Pengyu, an embassy spokesperson, told VOA.

Forced separation of families

While Lu faces the looming threat of prosecution in China, his family has also been forcibly separated since his wife and children moved to the United States in January 2022. Zhang said Lu's detention and subsequent deportation to China pushed her to learn how to defend him, something she was not accustomed to.

“I was a very quiet person who lived a simple life, but since his arrest last year, I had no choice but to start defending him,” she told VOA, adding that she did so out of a wifely instinct despite the fact that the work is difficult for her.

My child is still young and my husband also needs my emotional support, so I need to become stronger, Zhang said.

ChinaAid's Fu said Zhang's experience reflects a common situation that families of other Chinese dissidents face.

The pain that such forced separation brings to the families of Chinese dissidents is indescribable and is a tragedy created by the Chinese government, he told VOA.

Life threats from the Chinese government

As Lu awaits her fate, Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan has received repeated threats of re-arrest from police since her release from prison in May.

Zhangwho was sentenced to four years in prison for covering up the initial lockdown in Wuhan during the COVID-19 pandemic, shared in a message on the messaging app WeChat on June 9 that Shanghai police had warned her that if she crossed certain red lines again, she would be imprisoned again.

In another video she uploaded to YouTube in JulyZhang said authorities had confiscated her passport and she knew she might be being followed.

Despite the recurring threats she faces, Zhang continues to advocate for the release of other Chinese dissidents who have been arrested by police in recent weeks.

Wang, of Freedom House, said that if Zhang continues to advocate for freedom and the rule of law, she will likely continue to face harassment and intimidation from police.

She told VOA that surveillance and threats of reincarceration will always be with her, likely for the rest of her life. These cases show that the cost of dissent is not limited to the time these dissidents spend in prison.

Wang adds that it also shows how threats to dissidents under Xi Jinping are increasing and often global.