Imran Khan says decision to divorce Avantika Malik is his, supports changing contract if marriage doesn't work | Bollywood News





Veteran actor Imran Khan has opened up about his split from his wife Avantika Malik, who he had been with since he was a teenager. Imran and Avantika divorced in 2019 after eight years of marriage; they have a daughter named Imara. In an interview, Imran said that the decision to separate was heartbreaking, but it had to be taken as they had started settling into habits.

During an appearance on YouTube channel We Are Yuvaa, Imran was asked how he deals with the stigma and shame associated with not only being open about his mental health issues, but also being divorced. He said, “I don’t have that sense of shame and stigma about it. It was ultimately a choice that I made because I understood that we were in a situation where we weren’t allowing and supporting each other to be the strongest and best versions of ourselves.”

Also read – Imran Khan recalls vomiting after filming sexual violence scene with Minissha Lamba: She had bruises all over her arm

He continued, “That can happen in long-term relationships. You start falling into patterns that maybe aren't the healthiest. And in this case, in order for both of us to thrive, we had to make a difficult decision. It's not easy, it's heartbreaking, it's broken our hearts. But ultimately, it's helped me become healthier and stronger. I don't think there's anything wrong with people changing their relationship status.”

He said the idea of ​​“two people coming together for life,” with no questions asked or room for renegotiation, only works if they are happy and supportive of each other. “If that’s not the case, then by all means, change the contract,” he said. Imran also praised his current partner, actress Lekha Washington, and said he and she entered into the relationship “consciously,” with the intention of “evolving, growing and healing.”

Imran and Avantika share joint custody of their daughter, who divides her time between them. Imran says he is a “very hands-on” father and tries to be involved in every aspect of his daughter's life, without the help of nannies or any other helpers.

Click here for more updates and latest Bollywood news as well as entertainment updates. Also get latest news and top headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/imran-khan-says-decision-to-divorce-avantika-malik-was-his-9502092/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos