PM Modi's visit to Wayanad on Saturday raises high hopes | Wayanad landslide | Kerala News





Kottayam: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to visit landslide-hit villages in Meppady on Saturday, residents of Wayanad are clinging to a sense of hope. The prime minister's visit comes close on the heels of opposition leader Rahul Gandhi's call in the Lok Sabha for the Wayanad landslide to be declared a national disaster. Modi, who is scheduled to arrive at Kannur airport on Saturday morning, will travel to Meppadi by helicopter. The delay in visits by Union ministers even a week after the landslides that ravaged Mundakkai and Chooralmala villages has drawn widespread criticism. So far, only Union ministers of state George Kurian and Suresh Gopi from Kerala have visited the affected areas. The prime minister's upcoming visit is seen as a crucial moment to assess whether the disaster will be classified as L3, which could lead to an increase in central aid. Levels L0, L1, L2 and L3 are different categories of disasters as defined by the National Disaster Management Guidelines of 2005. According to these guidelines: L0: Minor disasters that can be managed by local authorities.

L1: Disasters requiring management at the district level.

L2: Disasters requiring intervention at the state level.

L3: Major disasters requiring central government intervention. While these guidelines do not specifically address the concept of a 'national disaster', all eyes are now on whether the Wayanad tragedy will be classified as a Level 3 event with the Prime Minister's visit. The state government is actively pursuing this classification and has formally requested the Union government for it. If the landslide is classified as L3, subsequent reconstruction efforts will be part of a larger, centrally coordinated program. The state is counting on this initiative to provide vital support to Wayanad as it recovers from the devastating event.

