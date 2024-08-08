Politics
Roblox Banned in Turkey for ‘Provoking Child Abuse’ Following Instagram Shutdown. TikTok Ban Could Be Next Step
Turkey has blocked the online game Roblox, popular with teenagers, a week after freezing access to Instagram following accusations of censorship against the tech giant.
The move, taken Wednesday evening, comes amid growing condemnation of social media by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has accused online platforms of fascism and of failing to remove posts that authorities deem offensive.
Roblox, a platform that allows players to create their own games, has been downloaded more than 41 million times in Turkey since its launch in 2015.
Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said Roblox was suspended because it contained content that could cause child abuse. Adana Prosecutor's Office is investigating Roblox.
Access to Instagram has been blocked in Turkey since Friday.
The American platform responded to the government's accusations by saying that it had removed more than 2,500 publications at its request in the first six months of the year.
Erdogan said Monday that social media could not even tolerate photos of Palestinian martyrs without immediately banning them. His communications chief added that Instagram was blocking the posting of condolence messages over the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh.
Turkey may continue its crackdown on social media, with the head of a parliamentary committee on digital platforms, Huseyin Yayman, saying there had been calls to block TikTok.
People who see me on the street stop me and say, 'You will go to heaven if you close TikTok,'” Yayman told DHA news agency.
Istanbul Mayor and opposition member Ekrem Imamoglu criticized the authorities' decision, calling it inconceivable.
Those who make these decisions are ignorant of the new world, the economy and technology, Imamoglu wrote on the social media platform X.
