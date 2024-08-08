Trump has 2-point lead over Harris and big advantage on economy, CNBC poll finds





CNBC's All-America Economic Survey finds that former President Donald Trump holds a commanding lead among voters on key economic issues, but leads Vice President Kamala Harris by just 2 points in the direct race for the White House.

After Harris replaced President Joe Biden, an assassination attempt on Trump, and the Republican convention, Trump’s 48%-46% lead is within the margin of error of the CNBC poll and unchanged from the 45%-43% lead Trump held over Biden in the NBC News poll in July. While the head-to-head contest remains the same, dramatic but offsetting shifts have been occurring beneath the surface for both sides that have kept the race even.

The most dramatic change is that 81% of Democrats are satisfied with Harris’ nomination, compared to just 33% for Biden. But that figure was partially offset by a 9-point increase among Republicans who are satisfied with Trump’s nomination, bringing his figure to 80%.

Interest in the election increased by 3 points among Democrats, but by 2 points among Republicans. Younger voters showed much greater support for Harris than Biden, now backing the vice president by 10 points, compared to 2 points for Trump in the July NBC poll. This was offset by a large 12-point shift among voters aged 35 to 49 in favor of Trump. The age group now supports Trump by 9 points. Harris’s net approval rating (approval minus disapproval) fell from -15 in the July NBC poll to -8, but Trump’s increased by about the same amount to -9.

It's not just about Trump anymore

“This is now less of a referendum on Trump and more of a direct contest between the two candidates,” said Micah Roberts, a partner at Public Opinion Strategies, who served as the Republican pollster for the survey.

Ultimately, the race remains tight, and both candidates have consolidated support among members of their respective parties, but neither has managed to make significant inroads among the swing groups that will ultimately allow them to win the presidency.

Jay Campbell, a partner at Hart Research who conducted the survey and served as the Democratic pollster, said Harris has a lot of work to do in a short time.

“She’s still carrying a lot of water in the administration’s bag,” Campbell said. “She has to answer for that and define herself independently. … That’s a lot of baggage to carry when you have a tight schedule against a mature campaign on the Trump side.”

The poll was conducted from July 31 to Aug. 4 among 1,001 Americans nationwide, before Harris nominated Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate but after Trump nominated Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Trump has a big lead on the economy

When it comes to the economy, Americans are twice as likely to think their financial situation will improve under Trump. This view is largely driven by the 79% of Republicans who think their economic situation will improve if Trump wins the White House. Only 48% of Democrats think they will be better off if Harris wins, compared to 42% who say it makes no difference. As for independents, 31% think their financial situation will improve if Trump wins, 10% if Harris wins, and 54% think it doesn’t matter.

The results offer both sides an opportunity to convince independents that they have better economic policies. Independents are voting for Harris 40-36 in the presidential race, with 20% undecided. Her lead among independents is 4 points smaller than Biden’s in the July NBC poll.

The survey also shows that Harris has the ability to present her policies to the electorate. Nearly 80% of respondents say they know a little or a lot about what Trump would do on the economy, compared to just 57% for Harris.

Americans continue to rank inflation and the cost of living as the top concerns in the presidential race. Trump leads the polls by 12 points among those who prioritize that issue. He has a similar 12-point lead on the second-most important issue, the country’s economy as a whole. Harris has a 22-point lead among voters concerned about abortion, a 12-point lead on health care and a 6-point lead on protecting democracy. The two are tied on who would best serve the needs of the middle class.

One big reason the two are so close: Harris leads Trump 39% to 38% when voters are asked who is “best positioned to bring positive change to the country,” a virtual tie.

Opinions about the current state of the economy remain pessimistic, with just 21% of respondents rating it as excellent or good, down 4 points from CNBC's March survey, and 78% rating it as fair or poor, up 3 points.

But for the first time since Biden took office, Americans are clearly optimistic about the economic outlook, with the percentage of respondents who think the economy will improve outpacing those who think it will get worse. The increase is driven by a nearly 20-point jump in optimism among Republicans compared to CNBC’s March survey. Republicans appear to see a brighter economic future with Trump winning the White House.

The overwhelming majority of Trump supporters rate the current state of the economy as fair or poor, as do the majority of those who say they will vote for Harris.

