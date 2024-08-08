Rulers in power provoke army to dismantle PTI, says Imran Khan





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives to appear before an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad on August 25, 2022. AFP

Jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has claimed that the ruling leadership is inciting the military to dismantle his party.

“The government is sinking into the quagmire, but it [rulers] “They are stupid and incapable of understanding,” he said in an informal conversation with reporters in a makeshift courtroom set up inside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

“I predict from prison that this government has only two months,” the PTI founder said, adding that he had enough time but the incumbent leaders were running out of time.

Referring to his statement on Wednesday on conditional apology over the May 9 riots, the former prime minister said a false perception had been created that he had sought an unconditional apology.

The PTI founder reiterated that he would apologise if PTI activists were involved in the violent protests that erupted in the country last year after his arrest from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises in a corruption case.

The violent protests saw attacks on public property, including military installations in many parts of the country, prompting civilian and military leaders to try rioters under the Army Act.

The cricketer-turned-politician said his party “only wants justice on May 9”. [events]”Elaborating on his offer to start a dialogue, Khan said he had made this offer to hold talks only for the good of the country.

“I will not make any settlement, no matter how many complaints are filed against us,” he said, adding that a settlement is sought by those who have committed wrongdoing.

He also clarified that he had not received any negotiation offers so far.

The politician claimed he would present a witness in the Al-Qadir Trust case, also known as the £190m National Crime Agency (NCA) scandal, which is said to have cost the national exchequer £190m.

However, he did not reveal the name of the witness, fearing that he would be kidnapped if he revealed his identity.

He added that his party would not accept elections if they were held under the supervision of the current government.

A day earlier, the PTI founder had linked the demand for apology for the May 9 riots to the video evidence of the May 9 incidents, saying he would not only apologise but also sack party members if their involvement was proven through CCTV footage.

The PTI chief, who has been jailed in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, has repeatedly distanced his party from the protests, alleging that the riots were planned and organised to launch a crackdown on the opposition party.

“I will fire and personally seek to punish PTI members if they were involved [in the May 9 incidents]” he said.

The jailed party founder had also referred to the recent press briefing of Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry, claiming that the chief military spokesperson had said that mafias were funding the anti-Pakistan campaign.

“You told us stories of corruption by [PML-N President] Nawaz Sharif and [President Asif Ali) Zardari. But the same people were imposed on the country after rigging the general elections,” he said.

The Pakistan Army is a national institution and it is the responsibility of every Pakistani to defend it, said the embattled leader.

The PTI founder said he was seeking talks with the establishment for the sake of the country and added that he would not hold talks if the other party was not interested.

On Monday, the DG ISPR rejected reports of talks with the PTI leadership maintaining that there was no change in the stance of the Pakistan Army on the May 9 violent protests.

“Army’s stance on [May 9] is clear, what was transmitted in the press release of May 7 [2024] “There has been no change in this regard and there will be no change,” he said during a press briefing on the country's security situation at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

