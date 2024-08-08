Downing Street admitted on Monday that Boris Johnson had been aware of media reports and allegations of misconduct involving former minister Chris Pincher, but nevertheless maintained his appointment as deputy whip in February.

Ministers and No 10 have previously said the prime minister was not aware of any specific allegations about Mr Pincher, who was stripped of his Conservative whip on Friday, a day after he resigned from his post over allegations he groped two men at a party at a private members' club.

But as Mr Johnson comes under increasing pressure to explain what he knows about past allegations of impropriety, his official spokesman said today he was aware of media reports and other allegations about Mr Pincher's behaviour.

He added: “Some allegations have been resolved or have not resulted in a formal complaint.”

“It was not appropriate to make an appointment based on unsubstantiated allegations,” the spokesman said, adding that the Prime Minister had taken advice from his political colleagues and civil servants before proceeding with Mr Pincher's appointment.

The Tamworth MP resigned as deputy leader last week after being accused of sexually assaulting two drunken men at the Carlton Club last week.

He admitted to embarrassing me and others on Wednesday, but denied any sexual harassment.

The Conservative whip was removed from his role on Friday night, meaning he now sits as an independent MP and has been asked not to attend the parliamentary grounds until an investigation is completed.

Since his resignation last week, at least 13 allegations of past inappropriate behavior have emerged.

In a statement, Mr Pincher said he was sincerely sorry for his conduct and was seeking professional medical support.

The stress of the last few days, added to that of the last few months, has made me accept that I will benefit from professional medical support, he said.

In 2017, Mr Pincher reported to police and voluntarily left the whips' office following allegations he made unwanted sexual advances towards former Olympic rower and Conservative activist Alex Story.

A party investigation cleared him of breaching its code of conduct.

Education Minister Will Quince has called the allegations against Mr Pincher indefensible as the disgraced MP faces increasing pressure to resign as an MP.

Mr Quince said any unacceptable behaviour should be reported to the police and all relevant authorities following more than a dozen complaints about Mr Pincher's conduct.

I'm certainly not going to defend the former deputy chief whip, Mr Quince said.

The allegations are extremely serious and I am appalled by them. He added that these allegations were indefensible.

Mr Quince said Number 10 had given him categorical assurances that the prime minister was not aware of any specific complaints when he appointed Mr Pincher as deputy leader in February.

It follows claims by former chief adviser Dominic Cummings that Mr Johnson had referred to the MP as a pincher by name, a pincher by nature, before giving him the role.

The prime minister was due to address MPs on Monday afternoon for the first time since the scandal broke.

He was making a statement in the House of Commons about his recent trips to the G7 and Nato, but Downing Street expected he would also be questioned about his previous knowledge of Mr Pincher's conduct.

Conservative MP Sir Roger Gale said today it was the latest in a long line of scandals that have called into question the Prime Minister's judgment. “We can't go on like this,” he told the BBC.

I fear that a change is needed at the top so that a government with a very large majority can be led by a person of integrity who will implement the policies that will solve the very real problems that ordinary families face today in their daily lives.

Mr Johnson has been accused of double standards by former MP Neil Parish, whose mandate was suspended immediately when it was revealed he had watched porn in the House of Commons.

In May, Mr Parish resigned as MP for Tiverton and Honiton, triggering a by-election.

A month earlier, Imran Ahmad Khan, then MP for Wakefield, had been sentenced to 18 months in prison for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

The Conservatives lost both by-elections. A third unnamed Conservative MP was ordered by whips to stay away from Parliament after being arrested on suspicion of rape and other offences. He was released on bail until mid-August.