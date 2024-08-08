India's gamble on Bangladesh backfires after Sheikh Hasina's ouster

India has been Sheikh Hasina's most trusted international backer in Bangladesh for decades, sheltering her as a young exile and supporting her government long after Bangladeshis began to turn against her brutality.

This week, New Delhi's gamble on the long-serving prime minister backfired spectacularly. After weeks of protests and violence, Sheikh Hasina fled to India on Monday as anti-government demonstrators marched on her official residence.

The sudden collapse of his government after 15 years has left a precarious power vacuum in Bangladesh, a country of 170 million people that India considers its most trusted regional partner.

The move also undermines New Delhi's regional strategy, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks to counter China's growing influence. And India's decision to back Sheikh Hasina to the hilt risks damaging its image in the eyes of many Bangladeshis.

It was India's unequivocal support that shielded it from international anger and pressure, said Ali Riaz, an expert on Bangladeshi politics at Illinois State University.

This moment is a message to New Delhi that it continues to support a regime with an appalling human rights record and [which was] completely isolated.

Indian authorities have reacted with alarm to the violence that followed Sheikh Hasina's flight. More than 130 deaths were reported in Bangladesh on Monday and S. Jaishankar, India's foreign minister, warned that minorities, particularly Hindus, who are the majority in India, were being targeted.

India and Bangladesh have enjoyed particularly close relations for decades and under many governments, Jaishankar told Parliament on Tuesday. He added that India will naturally remain deeply concerned until law and order is visibly restored.

India, a behemoth that, with 1.4 billion people and a $3.5 trillion economy, is larger than the rest of South Asia combined, has a complicated history with its neighbors.

Indian officials have long worried about the advance of extremists and China in a Muslim-majority country, Bangladesh, which is geographically nearly surrounded by India. They view Sheikh Hasina's main rival, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, as soft on Islamism and closer to Beijing.

Some pro-government Indian social media accounts and news outlets have portrayed the uprising in a critical light, in some cases describing it as a Western plot.

India's connection with Sheikh Hasina has its roots in Bangladesh's war of independence from Pakistan in 1971, when that country intervened to support her father, separatist leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Mujibur Rahman, centre, was Bangladesh's independence leader and is seen here giving a press conference in London in January 1972 Hulton Deutsch/Corbis/Getty Images

After he and most of his family were assassinated in a 1975 coup, Sheikh Hasina, 27, was granted asylum in Delhi before returning to Bangladesh in 1981 and becoming India's preferred leadership choice.

Sheikh Hasina has emerged as a pillar of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strategy to strengthen regional economic ties and connectivity in response to China's growing influence in the region.

India has extended $8 billion in credit lines to Bangladesh, more than any other Asian country. Infrastructure conglomerate Adani, which enjoys good political cover, is among the Indian companies that have won lucrative power supply contracts in Bangladesh.

Hasina was pro-India and open to transforming the relationship, said C Raja Mohan, a research fellow at the Asia Society Policy Institute in Delhi. The strategic question is: Can we create structural relationships that will survive regime changes?

Sheikh Hasina was the first leader to visit Modi after his re-election in June, despite growing anger in the country over his authoritarianism and poor human rights record.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, right, hold talks in New Delhi in June 2024 ANI/Reuters

India has not joined powers including the United States and Britain in criticizing the crackdown on the opposition BNP party ahead of Sheikh Hasina's re-election in January, and some Bangladeshi civil society activists have accused New Delhi of using its influence to protect her regime.

In recent years, India should have read the coffee grounds better, said Kanti Bajpai, an Indian foreign policy expert. The Indian government could have started to move away from such a close relationship… It is now a problem.

Sheikh Hasina's fall follows another diplomatic setback for India in the Maldives, which in November elected President Mohamed Muizzu on an India Out platform and then expelled a small contingent of Indian troops.

In Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan, India is competing with China for influence.

One of India's immediate challenges is what to do with Sheikh Hasina. Jaishankar confirmed that she had arrived near Delhi on Monday at very short notice.

By offering her safe passage shortly before protesters stormed her Dhaka residence, India helped protect her from potential violence and prevent further chaos in Bangladesh.

But his continued presence risks reinforcing New Delhi's image as a friend of the 76-year-old former prime minister and could complicate relations with Bangladesh's next government, analysts said.

Sheikh Hasina has sought asylum in a third country, but her son Sajeeb Wazed said on radio that she had not yet decided where to go and would stay in Delhi for some time. Jaishankar reportedly told Indian party leaders that she was in shock.

Bangladesh's new interim leader, Muhammad Yunus, a renowned economist and Nobel laureate, has said he will work to restore stability and create a road map for new elections.

Muhammad Yunus, center, is escorted by French police upon his arrival at Charles de Gaulle airport on August 7 to return home Luis Tato/AFP/Getty Images

New polls in Bangladesh could see the BNP make a comeback, and the party has tried to shake off its reputation as a historic antagonist of India.

“The BNP always considers India as an important partner for regional development,” said Tabith Awal, a member of the BNP executive committee. “We just hope that the Indian government will stop depending on one person, Sheikh Hasina, and work directly with the people of Bangladesh.”

Whichever country comes to power in Bangladesh, analysts say, it will likely have no choice but to rely on its larger neighbour.

According to Shafqat Munir, a senior fellow at the Bangladesh Institute for Peace and Security Studies, the situation in New Delhi right now raises a lot of concerns about what form the government will take. But geopolitical and geographical realities dictate that we need to work with India.