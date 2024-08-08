Politics
Marco Polo's Road: Will Italy Push Europe to Appease China?
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has withdrawn from China's Belt and Road initiative, but she may now do a U-turn.
It’s a new chapter in the history opened by Marco Polo. The Venetian merchant, explorer and writer traveled Asia along the Silk Road between 1271 and 1295, giving Europeans their first glimpse of China’s culture and wealth. During his recent trip to Beijing, Italian Prime Minister Meloni opened an exhibition on Marco Polo, saying his travels should inspire a warm economic relationship between Italy and China. His government wants to encourage Chinese electric vehicle companies to invest in Italy and increase Italian exports to China.
It’s a controversial plan. The Italian leaders’ visit to Beijing is the latest sign of growing cracks in the European consensus on hard-line stance on China. In March, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned of growing ties between Moscow and Beijing and outlined a plan to revive China. new Vision She added that Europe had become addicted to cheap Russian gas. It should not make the same mistake with China on digital and green technologies.
Von der Leyen changed her words into actions. She imposed high tariffs of up to 37.5% on Chinese electric vehicles, reduced sales of semiconductor machinery to China and pledged to deter China to invade besieged Taiwan.
The crackdown has gone too far for some European governments. Germany, pushed by its carmakers, which feared losing access to the lucrative Chinese market, protested tariffs on electric vehicles and strength Brussels will open negotiations with Beijing. Hungary, whose president is pro-Putin and pro-China, is courting Chinese investments in the automotive sector, which should bring it 10.7 billion euros in 2023.
Will Italy join the camp of appeasement? Until recently, Rome supported the hardliners. After coming to power, Meloni took of She described the decision by former prime minister and political rival Giuseppe Conte to join the initiative as a “serious mistake”. blocked a Chinese state-owned company to take control of Italian tire maker Pirelli.
But the Italian prime minister has now taken a different direction. Like the German and Hungarian leaders, she wants to partner with Chinese carmakers rather than fight them. Before Meloni's trip to Beijing, Made in Italy Minister Adolfo D'Urso said: had talks with CheryChina's fifth largest carmaker, urging it to invest in Italy.
Lobbying leads to deals. Stellantis, a multinational carmaker with Italian subsidiaries including Fiat, has announcement A joint venture with Chinese electric vehicle startup Leapmotor will sell electric vehicles in nine European countries. Following Meloni's return from Beijing, Italian electric motor component maker EuroGroup Laminations spear a joint venture with Hixih Group to build a new R&D center in Shandong Province.
In addition to encouraging Chinese investment, Meloni wants to boost Italian exports to reduce its gaping trade deficit with China. From March 2023 to March 2024, Italy exported $1.31 billion to China and imported $4.19 billion. About 500 Italian companies have already used e-commerce giant Alibaba to enter the Chinese market, and an Alibaba-sponsored report suggests that Italian beauty and fashion products could boost exports. “Today, Italian investment in China is about three times higher than Chinese investment in Italy,” Meloni said. said in Beijing. “We clearly want to work to eliminate the barriers to access for our products in the Chinese market.”
While seeking to build economic ties, the Italian prime minister remains firm in her opposition to China's support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It is a source of great friction, she added. said in Beijing. These criticisms contrast with those of Hungary's far-right Prime Minister, Victor Orban, who has positioned himself as Putin's closest ally in Europe and aligned himself with China on the Ukraine issue.
Despite his efforts to attract Chinese investment, Meloni continues to pursue a pro-Western and pro-NATO foreign policy, aligning himself with democratic allies to counter China’s aggressive military actions. Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto recently met with his Japanese and British counterparts to discuss the possibility of a strategic partnership agreement between China and Italy. Advance on a joint combat aircraft development program. An Italian carrier battle group in the Indo-Pacific joined Australia's war game. The same group will soon sail across the South China Sea to the Philippines, where Chinese coast guard ships have confronted Philippine Navy ships.
It is not yet clear what impact the Italian U-turn will have on overall European policy. According to European Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis, the European Union is preparing to impose tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles. The Executive Vice President said 20 of the 27 members of the European Union remained in favor of the tariffs; the votes of 15 countries representing 65% of the bloc's population are needed to block the tariffs.
Marco Polo was not the first European to reach China, but he was the first to record his experiences. His writings include the first Western accounts of porcelain, gunpowder and paper money and inspired Western explorers including Christopher Columbus. Giorgia Meloni may want to ease the growing tensions between Europe and China, but she will probably have less influence than the famous explorer.
Anna Matilde Bassoli is an intern at CEPA's Digital Innovation Initiative.
Mackenzie Puig-Hall is a Program Manager with CEPA's Digital Innovation Initiative.
Bandwidth is CEPA's online journal dedicated to promoting transatlantic cooperation on technology policy. All opinions are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the position or views of the institutions they represent or the Center for European Policy Analysis.
|
