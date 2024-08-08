



Throughout the 2024 cycle, polls suggested that Republicans were poised to do extraordinarily well with African Americans.

Even though Kamala Harris leads the way, nearly one in five black voters say they support Donald Trump. Young black voters appear particularly inclined to vote Republican.

At first glance, this seems like a sea change in Americans’ voting affinities. The last time Republicans did this well with black voters was in 1976. And given that black voters currently make up nearly a quarter of the Democratic base, a scenario in which nearly 20 percent of those voters defected to the other camp would be absolutely devastating to the vice president’s electoral prospects.

The good news for Democrats is that even if the polls truly reflect the general sentiment of blacks in the United States, they are unlikely to accurately predict the final distribution of votes in November.

To clarify why the polls are unlikely to reflect the final vote margins for this particular subset of voters, it might be helpful to look at how things typically play out for third-party candidates.

Elections are decided by voters, not by those polled

During the 2016 election cycle, Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson consistently polled around 9% of the vote. As the race tightened in the weeks leading up to the election, voters began to shift toward one of the more prominent candidates. However, in the week leading up to the vote, he was still projected to have over 6% of the vote. In the end, he polled just over 3%.

In 2020, Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins garnered 2% of the national vote six weeks before the election. He ultimately received about a quarter of 1% of the vote.

In the current cycle, Robert F Kennedy Jr. has been polling at over 10% of the vote for most of the campaign, and at his peak, more than double that. However, as the race has tightened (we are less than 90 days in) and after Joe Biden withdrew, Kennedy is now polling at around 4%. Ultimately, he would probably be lucky to get half that many votes in November.

Bottom line: Despite the fact that most Americans consistently express support for alternatives to both the Democratic and Republican candidates, third-party candidates consistently underperform in polls, even in cycles (like 2016) when unusually large numbers of voters dislike both major-party candidates.

Americans who are disgusted by both major party candidates often find other things to do on Tuesday afternoons.

One of the main reasons for this gap between polls and results is that elections are ultimately decided by who shows up to vote on Election Day. And Americans who are disgusted by both major party candidates often find better things to do on a Tuesday afternoon than line up at a polling place to vote for someone who has little chance of winning. And when these voters do show up to vote, it is often to hold their noses and vote for the one they perceive as the lesser of the two evils of the major parties, in order to deny victory to the candidate they prefer less. So, in the end, few Americans who express support for third-party candidates in polls actually show up to vote for them. Polls may accurately reflect Americans’ preferences for third-party candidates, but they are not good predictors of voting behavior toward those candidates.

A similar story applies to black support for Republicans.

While polls this cycle have consistently shown that nearly one in five black Americans are willing to vote for Trump, they also show that most black voters could easily be swayed to vote for someone other than the one they currently lean toward. Most black voters are far less committed to their current candidate than other Americans, and about a third of them say they are unlikely to vote at all. This trend is also reflected in historical voting behavior: Black voters are more likely than most other Americans not to vote.

Broadly speaking, Americans most likely to turn out on Election Day—highly educated, relatively affluent, urban and suburban voters—now tend to favor Democrats, even as less likely voters (younger, working-class, low-income, and/or less educated Americans, particularly those living in small towns and rural areas) have shifted to the right.

Historically, the dynamic has moved the other way. Democrats have taken advantage of high voter turnout and sought to expand access and participation, while Republicans have aggressively sought to reduce turnout by increasing voting restrictions, purging voter rolls, redistricting, and otherwise weakening the Voting Rights Act. However, as the Democratic Party has shifted its focus toward knowledge economy professionals, many other constituencies have shifted the other way. And because there are far more normie voters than token capitalists, high voter turnout has increasingly favored Republicans.

This matters because Republican polling gains among African Americans are concentrated more heavily among low-propensity-to-vote blocs (such as younger and less affluent or educated voters), and therefore the lower the overall voter turnout, the more we should expect to see Republicans underperform among black voters relative to the polls.

In 2020, the Republican Party won a larger share of the black vote than in previous cycles, but that was partly due to record turnout among nonwhite voters (while Democrats outperformed in subsequent special elections, which saw much lower overall turnout). Unfortunately for Trump, there are signs that turnout among African Americans this cycle may be significantly lower among the least likely voters. As a result, the share of the vote that Republicans ultimately receive in 2024 among black voters may end up being significantly lower than the polls suggest.

The bad news for Democrats is that Trump doesn’t necessarily need to win around 20% of the black vote to keep Kamala out of the White House. If he were to narrowly surpass his numbers from last cycle, Democrats would find themselves on a very precarious path to victory unless they can make up for their losses with other voters in key states.

Both parties have alienated their core voters

Since 2010, Democrats have consistently lost vote share among African Americans in every midterm and general election.

And it wasn't just African-American voters who left the country, but also Hispanic Americans, religious minorities, and less affluent or less educated voters. The very populations that Democrats often see themselves as representing and defending. The very voters who were supposed to give Democrats an indefinite electoral majority.

It is actually quite difficult to maintain a coalition that is focused on knowledge economy professionals but also attractive to less advantaged Americans.

These defections had far-reaching consequences: They contributed to huge congressional losses between 2010 and 2014 and cost Democrats the White House in 2016 (black voter attrition helped swing states like Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Ohio, while Hispanic alienation helped swing Arizona, Texas and Florida Republican).

Many thought that with Trump in the White House, minority voters would flock to the Democratic Party. Instead, the Republican Party maintained its lead among nonwhite voters in the 2018 midterm elections. Democratic gains in those elections were driven almost exclusively by shifts among highly educated, relatively affluent white people living in urban and suburban areas.

In 2020, Black voters in states like South Carolina helped save Biden’s failed primary campaign. In response, the president promised to nominate a Black woman as his running mate if he won the Democratic nomination. After getting the vote, he ultimately settled on Harris.

The choice is striking because Harris was not popular with black voters in the primaries. She typically lagged not only behind Biden, but also Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and sometimes other contenders, consistently winning about 5 percent of the vote among African Americans.

This general sentiment seems to have carried over into the general election. While Harris’ nomination was historic in that she was potentially the first Black, female, and/or Asian vice president, her appearance on the ticket generated little enthusiasm among these blocs of voters. Democrats ultimately won a smaller share of the Black and Asian vote in 2020 than they did in 2016 (all distinctions combined). Democrats were still able to pull off a narrow victory in the Electoral College, largely because white men (particularly moderates and self-described independents) drifted away from Donald Trump in 2020.

These trends continued in the 2022 midterms: Nonwhite people, including nonwhite women, turned to the GOP much more than white people (especially white men). And it seems likely that Democrats will see further attrition in 2024, even if it is less than current polls suggest.

Contrary to the optimistic narratives that circulated when Obama came to power, it is actually quite difficult to maintain a coalition that is centered on knowledge economy professionals but also attractive to less advantaged Americans.

As for the current Democratic electorate, while knowledge economy professionals have drifted away from Democrats since Biden’s election, they appear poised to mobilize en masse for Harris. The record-breaking White Women: Answer the Call and White Dudes for Harris online events seem to be a strong indicator, as is the huge outpouring of support from Wall Street, Silicon Valley, and big law firms. The token professions appear to be 100% on coconut pills.

Blacks, on the other hand, seem much less enthusiastic. And if Harris were to lean heavily on her race or gender to try to rally support, while that might appeal to knowledge-economy professionals (who are disproportionately white), it would risk further alienating nonwhite normie voters (who tend to prefer less identity-based and more issue-focused messages).

The big question for 2024 is whether Trump will continue to alienate whites at a rate equal to or greater than the Democrats who are driving out voters of color. The answer will likely determine control of the White House.

