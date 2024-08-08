If PM Modi can end the war between Russia and Ukraine, why can't he ensure justice for Vinesh Phogat?





New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday alleged that wrestler Vinesh Phogat was the victim of a “conspiracy” and criticised the government, asking that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi can stop the war between Russia and Ukraine, then why can't he ensure justice for the Indian wrestler. In a shocking turn of events, Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics after being declared overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final, leaving her without a medal hours after coming close to an unprecedented gold medal. She created history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in her category on Tuesday night. Before this morning, she was assured of at least a silver medal but will now return empty-handed due to the disqualification. Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said Phogat had hoisted the country's tricolour at the Paris Olympics by winning the quarter-finals, quarter-finals and semi-finals in seven hours. “World wrestling gold medallist Yui Susaki, who had not lost even once in the last 82 bouts, was defeated by the daughter of India and the Indian flag was hoisted. Vinesh Phogat did not lose on the wrestling mat but lost to the politics of conspiracy. She was sacrificed for the politics of sports,” Surjewala said. He said every citizen of the country was celebrating Tuesday as if his own daughter had won. “But the ruling party, the sports minister, the prime minister and the BJP national president avoided congratulating Vinesh Phogat,” he said. “Vinesh was the same wrestler who… raised her voice against Prime Minister Modi's favourite Brij Bhushan Singh, sat on dharna for over 140 days for women wrestlers, was dragged on the road by the BJP police and an FIR was lodged against her. Despite all this, she hoisted the tricolour at the Olympics, but a conspiracy defeated her,” Surjewala said. “Who are these people who could not digest Vinesh Phogat's victories and stabbed her in the back? Do our own people have a problem with her medal?” he said. While the prime minister and other ministers congratulated athletes with messages of encouragement when they lost, they did not do so when Phogat won three fights in one day, Surjewala said. “When she lost, the prime minister and ministers started tweeting sympathy. We don't want sympathy, we want justice,” the Congress leader said. Why is the Wrestling Federation of India and the government keeping mum and not knocking on the doors of the International Olympic Committee? “Why is the sports minister here and not in Paris?” The prime minister who can end the war between Ukraine and Russia, why can’t he get justice for Phogat, Surjewala asked. The Congress leader asked what the officials who accompanied her were doing, since the rules stipulate that if the athlete withdraws due to injury, she keeps the medal she had already won. “They would have done a weight check, and if it was more, they could have advised him to withdraw due to injury to keep the medal,” he said. Surjewala lashed out at Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for telling Parliament that lakhs of dollars were spent on his training. “We will refund all that money and more if they do him justice,” Surjewala said. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said India's pride Phogat had beaten the world champions but was disqualified on technical grounds. “She has been through a lot. From her street protests demanding justice to her reaching the top podium at the Olympics. It is extremely distressing to see what she has to go through,” Kharge said in a message on X. “Government should make all possible efforts to appeal to @iocmedia and bring justice to our champion. We are with you Vinesh Phogat and our prayers are with you. Your courage is an eternal inspiration. We believe you will return to the ring with more determination,” he said. Terming wrestler Phogat's disqualification from the Olympics as “regrettable”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, hoped that the Indian Olympic Association would strongly challenge the decision and expressed confidence that she would return stronger to the wrestling arena. In a Hindi message on X, Gandhi said, “It is unfortunate that Vinesh Phogat, the pride of India, who reached the final after defeating world champions in wrestling, was disqualified on technical grounds. We hope the Indian Olympic Association will strongly challenge this decision and do justice to the daughter of the country.” “Vinesh is not one to give up, we are confident that she will come back stronger in the wrestling arena. You have always made the country proud, Vinesh. Even today, the entire country stands with you as your strength,” the former Congress leader said. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hailed Phogat for “giving strength to millions of dreams” with her “incredible journey” and expressed confidence that she would come back even stronger. “I have seen your courage, hard work and dedication. You have fought for the dreams of millions of girls of the country in the Olympic arena… Your brilliant play has filled the entire country with pride,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a message on X. “The position you have reached through your hard and tireless work in overcoming all challenges has not been easy. This incredible journey has given strength to millions of dreams,” she said. Published August 07, 2024, 4:49 p.m. EAST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/india/when-pm-modi-can-stop-russia-ukraine-war-why-cant-he-ensure-justice-for-vinesh-phogat-congress-3141484 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos