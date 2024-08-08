Turkey formally requests to join genocide proceedings against Israel





Turkey filed a request with a UN tribunal on Wednesday to join South Africa's lawsuit accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza, the foreign minister said. The Turkish ambassador to the Netherlands, accompanied by a group of Turkish lawmakers, submitted a declaration of intervention to the International Court of Justice in The Hague. Turkey, one of the most critical countries of Israel's actions in Gaza, is the latest country to seek to participate in the case. Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Nicaragua and Libya have also requested to join the case, as have Palestinian officials. The court's decision on their requests is still pending. “We have just submitted our request to the International Court of Justice to intervene in the genocide case filed against Israel,” Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan wrote on the social media platform X. “Emboldened by the impunity for its crimes, Israel kills more and more innocent Palestinians every day.” “The international community must do its part to end the genocide; it must exert the necessary pressure on Israel and its supporters,” he said. “Turkey will do everything possible to achieve this.” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused Israel of genocide, called for the Jewish state to be punished by international courts and criticized Western countries for supporting Israel. In May, Turkey suspended trade with Israel, citing its attack on Gaza. Unlike Western countries that have labeled Hamas a terrorist organization, Erdogan has praised the group as a liberation movement. South Africa filed a complaint with the International Court of Justice late last year, accusing Israel of violating the Genocide Convention through its military operations in Gaza. Israel has strongly rejected accusations of genocide and has maintained that the war in Gaza is a legitimate defensive action against Hamas militants for their October 7 attack in southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people and took 250 hostages. If admitted to participate in the case, the countries that adhere to it will be able to submit written observations and speak at public hearings. Preliminary hearings have already taken place in the genocide case against Israel, but it will likely take years for the court to issue a final decision. “No country in the world is above international law,” Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Oncu Keceli told X. “The case before the International Court of Justice is extremely important to ensure that crimes committed by Israel do not go unpunished.” Keceli also called for the immediate implementation of the precautionary measures ordered by the court, including a halt to the military offensive and an increase in humanitarian aid to Gaza. Since Erdogan came to power in 2003, relations between Turkey and Israel, former allies, have been volatile, punctuated by periods of intense tensions and reconciliations. The war in Gaza has disrupted the most recent attempts to normalize relations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://barbados.loopnews.com/content/turkey-formally-asks-join-genocide-case-against-israel-2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos