Biden unsure of peaceful transfer of power if Trump loses election





President Joe Biden said in a new interview that he is not at all confident there will be a peaceful transfer of power in January if former President Donald Trump loses the election this fall.

“If Trump loses, I have no confidence,” Biden said when asked in an interview with CBS News whether he was confident power would transfer peacefully in January.

Biden also said in the clip released Wednesday night that people were not taking Trump's past comments about bloodshed seriously.

He really means it, all that talk about if we lose there will be bloodshed, Biden said. You can't love your country only when you win.

Reached for comment, a Trump campaign spokesperson did not directly respond to the clip.

“President Trump will win and take back the White House to make America great again,” spokesman Steven Cheung said.

Speaking of economic policy, Trump said in March that it would be a bloodbath for the country if he lost the election.

Three months later, during the June 27 presidential debate, Trump was asked whether he would accept the results of the election. After dodging the question several times, he responded, “If the election is fair and legal and good, absolutely.” In the CBS News interview, Biden also referenced efforts that could complicate post-election certification processes.

Look at what they are trying to do now in local constituencies where people are counting votes, he said.

Georgia's Republican-controlled state elections board voted this week to give local officials more power over certifying election results. Over the weekend, Trump praised the officials who then approved the rule change.

Biden's full interview is scheduled to air Sunday morning.

Biden narrowly defeated Trump in Georgia in 2020. His victory, by just 11,779 votes, made him the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the state since Bill Clinton in 1992.

Trump continues to raise concerns about how he would respond if he loses the 2024 primary race, given his efforts nearly four years ago to overturn his defeat. Trump has called January 6, 2021, when a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol, a “beautiful day,” and he has called his supporters imprisoned for crimes related to the attack “incredible patriots and hostages.”

Last week, he renewed his promise to pardon those convicted of crimes related to the attack if he is elected in November.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2024-election/biden-not-confident-peaceful-transfer-power-trump-loses-election-rcna165647 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

