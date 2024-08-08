Politics
Charlotte Vassell and the use of detective novels to mock high society ‹ CrimeReads
The other halfmy first satirical detective novel, mocked a very particular type of privileged Englishman. Boarding school, old-fashioned titles, Oxbridge less in intellectual capacity than in race, emotionally retarded, rich, white, straight, male. I wrote it during the pandemic, cooped up in my flat, unable to leave the building except to go to the supermarket or for an hour’s daily walk. The country was run (badly) by Boris Johnson: an old Eton student, a human labrador in the most inattentive way possible, a leader with his shaggy hair, his untucked shirts and his habit of throwing in a bit of Latin to make you think he was intelligent and not totally unfit for the highest office in the land. In this government, scandals of fast-tracking PPE contracts for connections, visits to historic monuments to test your eyesight and parties held while the rest of us stayed at home, isolated in our homes, coming to our doorsteps at 6pm every night to applaud the NHS workers who are tirelessly trying to save lives were commonplace. Sir Rupert Beauchamp was the embodiment of this upper-class bogeyman. A dashing baronet with everything and yet broken. Committing horrors that no one cared to do anything about.
Article continues after ad
In short, with The other half I targeted a specific and egregious trope; however, with The fashionable crowdThe second novel in the DI Caius Beauchamp seriesI have widened my field of vision. A crew of rowers crash into something during an outing on the idyllic Thames. A piece of debris? Rubbish thrown haphazardly into the river? No, it crashes into the body of a woman. She is left in the morgue for a week. The tragic Thames has seen many poor and unfortunate souls drown in their misfortunes over the millennia. Surely this woman was no different? The police are underfunded and will probably assume that the woman, living in poverty nearby in a damp, hole-ridden flat, is just another suicide. This case is not investigated beyond a cursory glance until a government minister summons our hero DI Caius to his Mayfair club filled with dodgy art and passable bearing and insists on it, trading Caius' involvement in this case for carte blanche to investigate another unsolved case. In this case, it is the unsolved disappearance, nearly fifteen years previously, of a schoolgirl from a neglected Cornish boarding school, on which Caius has a vomit-splattered trail.
Britain is an unequal society. Race, religion, sex, gender, sexuality… yes, people are routinely and horribly discriminated against because of these characteristics. But the great ism, the highway that everyone else travels on, is class. It is incredibly difficult to change class. It is not about wealth. Wealth and class are not the same thing. You can be as rich as Croesus and still be looked down upon because of the make-up of your family, how you spend your money, what you wear, how your house is furnished, where you holiday, your accent. Money helps, of course, but there is a set of cultural values, a received pronunciation and a lifetime of shared experiences like boarding school, that income cannot overcome. As Nancy Mitford liked to tell the British middle classes of the 1950s. There is also a whole parallel language.
The Conservative government, now thankfully departed, seemed largely to be based on a very English kind of class allegiance: a chumocracy. There was a VIP channel for those connected to the Conservative Party to seePPE contracts during the pandemicConservative Party member Michelle Mone and her husband Doug Barrowman are being investigated by the National Crime Agency for allegations of corruption and fraud in securing $200 million in government contracts for a company called PPE Medprois. There has been so much abuse of public funds that Rachel Reeves, the new Chancellor of the Exchequer, is Appoint a corruption tsar to face Covid to recoup a staggering $2.6 billion lost to waste, fraud and faulty contracts during the pandemic. It really does feel like there is one set of rules for one type of person and another set for the rest of us.
I was looking for inspiration after abandoning a previous attempt at a dreaded second novel and starting over with a deadline looming. I scoured BBC iPlayer hoping the muse would be hiding among last week's episodes of soaps and sitcoms and found a documentary: Maxwell's HouseImagine a captain of industry, a publisher and later a newspaper baron who goes toe-to-toe with Murdoch, buying newspaper after newspaper, including the New York Daily News. He is a decorated war hero. Czechoslovakian by birth, he escaped the Nazis and joined the French Foreign Legion as a teenager. Later, he joined the British Army, landing on the beaches of Normandy and eventually being awarded the Military Cross for storming a German machine-gun nest. He is intelligent, multilingual, with a wide range of intellectual interests. He is a former member of parliament. The British elite, with its old-school connections and networks of old cronies, welcomed him with open arms. He lives in an idyllic manor house in the Oxfordshire countryside that he has rented from the local council, and in which his family enjoys a life of luxury rare among the majority of the British aristocracy whose inherited estates all have leaky roofs and creaky sofas about to collapse under the weight of their twelve cocker spaniels. Someone who is vaguely someone attends his 65th birthday party. Imagine if he were also a crook.
On November 4, 1991, Robert Maxwell's yacht, the Lady Ghislaine, named after his daughter, was off the Canary Islands. He had set out on a solo voyage. His executives, who knew something was wrong with the company's finances, could not reach him, and Maxwell knew they knew he was missing millions because he had bugged them. A member of the ship's crew went to his cabin to wake him at 7:15 a.m., but he was not there. Maxwell had disappeared. His body was later found floating in the Atlantic and was pronounced dead by accidental drowning. The holes in Maxwell's finances were discovered shortly after his death. His companies were on the verge of bankruptcy. After a multitude of failed companies were covered up by transferring money from one company to another in order to deceive auditors, he raided the Mirror Groups (a collection of British newspapers). pension fund of 460 million. What struck me about Robert Maxwell's pension theft was that even though Maxwell was up to no good, the great and the good felt comfortable. He seemed to have managed to break through the social class ceiling because, even though he wasn't the type to do things right, he was rich, but more importantly, as a newspaper owner, he was powerful.
Power, however dubious, has a sweeter and more pleasant tone than money. In my opinion, one of the easiest ways to make power bitter is to make fun of others. The detective novel is an inherently satirical genre. It lends itself perfectly to examining what is wrong with society. I may be naive, but if I can tell a little truth and provoke a few laughs at the same time, then I consider my work done.
***
|
Sources
2/ https://crimereads.com/charlotte-vassell-on-using-crime-fiction-to-lampoon-the-upper-crust/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan defies government, predicts its fall in two months
- China watches turbulent US elections
- Charlotte Vassell and the use of detective novels to mock high society ‹ CrimeReads
- Jokowi Does Not Lose Face, Postpones August at IKN
- Online misinformation sparks UK riots, but regulators fail to act
- Cricket videos were viewed over 50 billion times last year: YouTube CEO Neal Mohan
- Second major earthquake hits Kern County in 24 hours; 4.4 magnitude quake hits Wednesday near Grapevine – San Bernardino Sun
- Biden unsure of peaceful transfer of power if Trump loses election
- Turkey formally requests to join genocide proceedings against Israel
- Paris 2024: Men's Team Table Tennis Quarter-Finals
- Government to stay in power for only two months, Imran Khan predicts
- If PM Modi can end the war between Russia and Ukraine, why can't he ensure justice for Vinesh Phogat?