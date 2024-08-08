Charlotte Vassell and the use of detective novels to mock high society ‹ CrimeReads

The other halfmy first satirical detective novel, mocked a very particular type of privileged Englishman. Boarding school, old-fashioned titles, Oxbridge less in intellectual capacity than in race, emotionally retarded, rich, white, straight, male. I wrote it during the pandemic, cooped up in my flat, unable to leave the building except to go to the supermarket or for an hour’s daily walk. The country was run (badly) by Boris Johnson: an old Eton student, a human labrador in the most inattentive way possible, a leader with his shaggy hair, his untucked shirts and his habit of throwing in a bit of Latin to make you think he was intelligent and not totally unfit for the highest office in the land. In this government, scandals of fast-tracking PPE contracts for connections, visits to historic monuments to test your eyesight and parties held while the rest of us stayed at home, isolated in our homes, coming to our doorsteps at 6pm every night to applaud the NHS workers who are tirelessly trying to save lives were commonplace. Sir Rupert Beauchamp was the embodiment of this upper-class bogeyman. A dashing baronet with everything and yet broken. Committing horrors that no one cared to do anything about.

In short, with The other half I targeted a specific and egregious trope; however, with The fashionable crowdThe second novel in the DI Caius Beauchamp seriesI have widened my field of vision. A crew of rowers crash into something during an outing on the idyllic Thames. A piece of debris? Rubbish thrown haphazardly into the river? No, it crashes into the body of a woman. She is left in the morgue for a week. The tragic Thames has seen many poor and unfortunate souls drown in their misfortunes over the millennia. Surely this woman was no different? The police are underfunded and will probably assume that the woman, living in poverty nearby in a damp, hole-ridden flat, is just another suicide. This case is not investigated beyond a cursory glance until a government minister summons our hero DI Caius to his Mayfair club filled with dodgy art and passable bearing and insists on it, trading Caius' involvement in this case for carte blanche to investigate another unsolved case. In this case, it is the unsolved disappearance, nearly fifteen years previously, of a schoolgirl from a neglected Cornish boarding school, on which Caius has a vomit-splattered trail.

Britain is an unequal society. Race, religion, sex, gender, sexuality… yes, people are routinely and horribly discriminated against because of these characteristics. But the great ism, the highway that everyone else travels on, is class. It is incredibly difficult to change class. It is not about wealth. Wealth and class are not the same thing. You can be as rich as Croesus and still be looked down upon because of the make-up of your family, how you spend your money, what you wear, how your house is furnished, where you holiday, your accent. Money helps, of course, but there is a set of cultural values, a received pronunciation and a lifetime of shared experiences like boarding school, that income cannot overcome. As Nancy Mitford liked to tell the British middle classes of the 1950s. There is also a whole parallel language.

The Conservative government, now thankfully departed, seemed largely to be based on a very English kind of class allegiance: a chumocracy. There was a VIP channel for those connected to the Conservative Party to seePPE contracts during the pandemicConservative Party member Michelle Mone and her husband Doug Barrowman are being investigated by the National Crime Agency for allegations of corruption and fraud in securing $200 million in government contracts for a company called PPE Medprois. There has been so much abuse of public funds that Rachel Reeves, the new Chancellor of the Exchequer, is Appoint a corruption tsar to face Covid to recoup a staggering $2.6 billion lost to waste, fraud and faulty contracts during the pandemic. It really does feel like there is one set of rules for one type of person and another set for the rest of us.

I was looking for inspiration after abandoning a previous attempt at a dreaded second novel and starting over with a deadline looming. I scoured BBC iPlayer hoping the muse would be hiding among last week's episodes of soaps and sitcoms and found a documentary: Maxwell's HouseImagine a captain of industry, a publisher and later a newspaper baron who goes toe-to-toe with Murdoch, buying newspaper after newspaper, including the New York Daily News. He is a decorated war hero. Czechoslovakian by birth, he escaped the Nazis and joined the French Foreign Legion as a teenager. Later, he joined the British Army, landing on the beaches of Normandy and eventually being awarded the Military Cross for storming a German machine-gun nest. He is intelligent, multilingual, with a wide range of intellectual interests. He is a former member of parliament. The British elite, with its old-school connections and networks of old cronies, welcomed him with open arms. He lives in an idyllic manor house in the Oxfordshire countryside that he has rented from the local council, and in which his family enjoys a life of luxury rare among the majority of the British aristocracy whose inherited estates all have leaky roofs and creaky sofas about to collapse under the weight of their twelve cocker spaniels. Someone who is vaguely someone attends his 65th birthday party. Imagine if he were also a crook.

On November 4, 1991, Robert Maxwell's yacht, the Lady Ghislaine, named after his daughter, was off the Canary Islands. He had set out on a solo voyage. His executives, who knew something was wrong with the company's finances, could not reach him, and Maxwell knew they knew he was missing millions because he had bugged them. A member of the ship's crew went to his cabin to wake him at 7:15 a.m., but he was not there. Maxwell had disappeared. His body was later found floating in the Atlantic and was pronounced dead by accidental drowning. The holes in Maxwell's finances were discovered shortly after his death. His companies were on the verge of bankruptcy. After a multitude of failed companies were covered up by transferring money from one company to another in order to deceive auditors, he raided the Mirror Groups (a collection of British newspapers). pension fund of 460 million. What struck me about Robert Maxwell's pension theft was that even though Maxwell was up to no good, the great and the good felt comfortable. He seemed to have managed to break through the social class ceiling because, even though he wasn't the type to do things right, he was rich, but more importantly, as a newspaper owner, he was powerful.

Power, however dubious, has a sweeter and more pleasant tone than money. In my opinion, one of the easiest ways to make power bitter is to make fun of others. The detective novel is an inherently satirical genre. It lends itself perfectly to examining what is wrong with society. I may be naive, but if I can tell a little truth and provoke a few laughs at the same time, then I consider my work done.

