China watches turbulent US elections

As both sides take a tough stance on trade, Beijing's response will have significant geopolitical and economic repercussions. Photo by NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP

Article content How will the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leadership respond to the highly unpredictable U.S. presidential election? Chinese leaders are convinced that one of the few things American Republicans and Democrats agree on is the desire to curb China's natural growth and legitimate expansion of its influence. According to Beijing, the differences between the two sides are only about which economic and political weapons to use, and how and when to use them. Beijing’s position should come as no surprise to Washington. After all, US President Joe Biden has adopted, after Donald Trump, new customs tariffs, new technological restrictions and an expansion of anti-China alliances with partners such as Japan, South Korea, Australia and even India.

Announcement 2 This ad is not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

THIS CONTENT IS RESERVED FOR SUBSCRIBERS Enjoy the latest local, national and international news. Exclusive articles from Conrad Black, Barbara Kay and more. Plus, special edition NP Platformed and First Reading newsletters and virtual events.

Unlimited online access to the National Post and 15 news sites with one account.

National Post ePaper, an electronic replica of the printed edition to view on any device, share and comment on.

Daily puzzles including the New York Times Crossword.

Support local journalism. SUBSCRIBE FOR MORE ARTICLES Enjoy the latest local, national and international news. Exclusive articles from Conrad Black, Barbara Kay and more. Plus, special edition NP Platformed and First Reading newsletters and virtual events.

Unlimited online access to the National Post and 15 news sites with one account.

National Post ePaper, an electronic replica of the printed edition to view on any device, share and comment on.

Daily puzzles including the New York Times Crossword.

Support local journalism. SIGN UP / LOG IN TO UNLOCK MORE ARTICLES Create an account or log in to continue your reading experience. Access articles from across Canada with one account.

Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments.

Enjoy additional articles every month.

Receive email updates from your favorite authors. Don't have an account? Create an account Or Login without password New a new way to connect

Article content But it seems that China’s preparation for change in Washington is focused on adapting to the challenges posed by a second Donald Trump presidency. For now, Trump remains a slight favorite to win the U.S. election, and Beijing knows that early preparation is more crucial for a new Trump administration than for a Kamala Harris presidency. At present, Beijing's desire for stability, both in its relations with Washington and in the international system more broadly, remains strong, as the Chinese economy has been slow to emerge from the trauma inflicted by its draconian lockdown policies during the pandemic. Officially, Chinese officials say that a shutdown of U.S. markets, more likely if Trump returns to the White House, would force China to step up efforts to strengthen its own consumer markets and turn to other foreign markets. For now, it seems unlikely that China will escalate a trade war it sees as likely. China has laid the groundwork for better communication between the governments and militaries of the United States and China. But CCP officials are also trying to determine whether Trump’s new threat to impose 60% tariffs on all Chinese exports is a promise to voters that he intends to keep as part of a broader decoupling strategy or a negotiating tactic designed to force Beijing to obtain better trade and investment terms.

Platform This newsletter tackles current topics with boldness, verve and wit. (Exclusive edition for subscribers on Fridays) By signing up, you consent to receiving the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc.

Article content

Announcement 3 This ad is not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Article content Their biggest concern is that Trump could revoke China's permanent normal trade relations status, a move that would amount to a reversal of the agreement that led China to join the World Trade Organization, the foundation of China's rise and of U.S.-China economic relations for more than a generation. Beijing may simply be trying to weather the consequences of Trump’s early moves against the Chinese economy, hoping that a combination of American economic weakness and China’s reluctance to push back might persuade Trump to choose another target for international pressure. China could also turn to other countries, particularly in Asia, that are U.S. allies but still depend on good economic relations with Beijing. In exchange for greater access to the Chinese market, China would push them to pressure the Trump White House to adopt a less confrontational approach (and/or protect themselves against Beijing if they find themselves thwarted by Trump’s America-first policy). But absorbing more economic pain at a time when growth is already weak risks alienating Chinese consumers, who may stop blaming local officials for the tepid economy and turn their anger toward Communist Party leaders.

Announcement 4 This ad is not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Article content The bigger worry is that China’s leaders will decide that last year’s strategy of limited engagement has not worked and that the next hostile U.S. president will still be an election away. If that’s the case, China could respond to the Trump (or Harris) administration’s economic pressure with a more assertive security policy. If the United States does become more aggressive in decoupling from the Chinese economy, Washington would have less leverage to pressure Beijing to back down from its military and diplomatic pressure campaign against Taiwan. China could also adopt a friendlier approach designed to make anti-China action less politically popular in the United States. If Beijing committed to investing in manufacturing and job creation on American soil, and if it negotiated a deal to limit global market expansion to a mutually acceptable level, Beijing could create new leverage to influence the future of American policy. But Chinese officials are well aware that Trump could view these moves as a sign of Chinese weakness and redouble his pressure strategy. Even if Trump or Harris were to break such an agreement, there is no guarantee that the next U.S. president would not tear it up and demand a new deal.

Advertisement 5 This ad is not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Article content Nor is it clearly in China's interest to move closer to U.S. positions on the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, because ending those conflicts could allow Washington to devote more of its unwanted attention to getting tougher on China. The most likely scenario for 2025 is a period of tension as Chinese leaders and the new administration in Washington assess their respective strengths and weaknesses. Perhaps the best either side can hope for is that the lingering economic uncertainty in Washington and Beijing will foster pragmatic damage control in the world’s most important bilateral relationship. Recommended by the editors Derek H. Burney: Taiwan caught in the crosshairs of Sino-American rivalry Derek Burney: US needs strong deterrence toward China, not appeasement

Article content