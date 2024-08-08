A triumph for: Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads celebrations as India wins ice hockey bronze in Paris | Latest India News

Congratulations to Indian men's hockey team after victory off hook After winning the bronze medal by beating Spain 2-1 at the Paris Olympics on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the group's success as a triumph of skill, perseverance and team spirit. Salute the Indian hockey team. (PTI)

A feat that will be remembered for generations to come! Indian hockey team shines at the Olympics by winning the bronze medal! It is even more special as this is their second consecutive medal at the Olympics. Every Indian has an emotional connect with hockey and this feat will make the sport even more popular among the youth of our nation, he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also rented the team for its splendid display of courage while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, wrote on X that he was proud to see you all win the bronze medal.

Gandhi also thanked goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who was playing his last international match.

Sreejesh had announced before the Olympics that it would be his last tournament for the national team.

Meanwhile, captain Harmanpreet Singh scored twice after his Spanish counterpart Marc Miralles opened the scoring; in the semi-finals, India and Spain were beaten 3-2 and 4-0 by Germany and the Netherlands respectively.

In the previous Games in Tokyo, held in 2021 after being postponed from the original 2020 schedule due to Covid-19, India had beaten Germany 5-4 in a thrilling third-place match.

Before this 2021 victory, India, eight-time Olympic men's hockey champions, last won a gold medal at the Moscow Games in 1980.