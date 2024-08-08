PM Modi to visit disaster-hit areas of Wayanad on Saturday





Thiruvananthapuram : Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to the disaster-hit Wayanad district on Saturday, will take a supportive stance on the state's demand for a comprehensive rehabilitation package for those affected by the devastating landslides. Addressing a press conference on Thursday, the Chief Minister said the Centre had informed the state government that the Prime Minister would visit Wayanad on Saturday to personally assess the situation. The state has already requested the Union government to declare the disaster a national calamity, considering its gravity, he said. Pinarayi said that in response to the state's request, the Union Home Ministry has constituted a nine-member committee to assess the impact of the disaster and submit a report accordingly. The Union government has responded positively to our request for a comprehensive rehabilitation package. I have also written a detailed letter to it, highlighting our urgent needs and expressing gratitude for the support received so far, he added. The Chief Minister said the state government has decided to take immediate steps, including disbursement of financial assistance from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to the landslide-affected people. We have allocated an initial amount to provide immediate relief to the families who have lost their loved ones. Each family of the deceased will be given a compensation of Rs 10 lakh. Besides, the injured people will be given financial assistance depending on the severity of their injuries, ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh, he said. Pinarayi said the government is providing temporary shelter to people whose houses have been completely damaged. Farmers who lost their crops and livestock due to the disaster will receive compensation to help them recover and rebuild their livelihoods. Small businesses and shops that were destroyed will receive financial assistance to restart their operations, he said. The Chief Minister lauded the daring efforts of the armed forces in the rescue operations. The Indian Army and Navy, under the leadership of Major General VT Mathew, played a crucial role in these efforts. Though their mission is now over and they are back, their contributions will not be forgotten, he said.

