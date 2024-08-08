Trump had previously praised Walz for his response to 2020 protests, audio shows | US Elections 2024





Donald Trump had previously praised Tim Walz for his response to the riots that followed the police killing of George Floyd, an audio recording shows, even as Republicans continued to attack Kamala Harris' running mate for his handling of such events and Trump claimed to have personally saved the Minnesota governor from right-wing protesters.

What they did in Minneapolis was incredible, Trump, then president, said in a White House phone call with Walz and other state leaders on June 1, 2020. They went out there and dominated, and it happened immediately.

ABC News and the Associated Press reported the call Wednesday.

Floyd, who was black, was killed in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020, when a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes.

Floyd's last words, “I can't breathe,” were caught on camera by a witness.

Protests against police brutality and for racial justice followed, spreading around the world. Minneapolis also saw serious riots, with businesses and a police station damaged. After three days, Walz mobilized the National Guard.

During the current election campaign, Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, and his allies have criticized Walzs' response. In May, Trump told an audience in St. Paul, Minnesota, “The whole city was burning. … If you didn't have me as president, you wouldn't have Minneapolis today.”

Attacks on Walz have intensified since Tuesday, when he was named as Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris' running mate.

He allowed rioters to set fire to the streets of Minneapolis, said JD Vance, the Ohio senator who is Trump's running mate, the same day.

On Wednesday, Trump added his own misleading claim to the situation, telling Fox News: “I helped him a lot during the riots because his house was surrounded by people waving an American flag.”

Walz, Trump claimed, was very, very concerned that [the situation] I was about to lose control and he called me and I said, “What do you want me to do about it?” He said, “You would send the message that I'm a good person.” And I did and I said, “He's a good person. I hope everything's okay.” And everybody took American flags and Maga flags and left.

There were thousands of people there and he called me back and thanked me so much. That's the only thing I ever had to do with him.

Walz told Politico that he and Trump had numerous calls in 2020. A source close to Walz told the Guardian that the episode the former president described actually happened in April, at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, after Trump posted inflammatory tweets about the state’s public health measures and more than a month before the George Floyd protests and riots.

During the June 1 call with governors, AP and ABC reported, Trump also told Walz of the riots, “I don't blame you. I blame the mayor,” a reference to Jacob Frey, the Democratic mayor of Minneapolis.

Trump added: Tim, you called big numbers and the big numbers hit. [the rioters] It came out so fast it was like bowling pins.

This was consistent with Trump’s incendiary tone in a May 29 tweet, in which he said, “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I will not let that happen.” I just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him the military is with him all the way. If trouble comes, we will take control, but when the looting starts, the shootings start. Thank you!

“When the looting starts, the shootings start,” said Walter Headley, a hard-line Miami police chief during the civil rights era. Twitter (now X) said Trump’s tweet violated rules on glorifying violence and limited its visibility.

Three days after Trump's tweet, during the White House call, Trump also claimed to have told Walz, himself a 24-year National Guardsman: “You have to use the National Guard in large numbers.”

On Wednesday, the Harris-Walz campaign told ABC that was not true.

In that call, Walz thanked Trump, then-Defense Secretary Mark Esper and then-Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley for their strategic advice. They were a huge help, the governor said, to a city in mourning and pain.

On Wednesday, the Trump campaign attacked Walz again.

Gov. Walz let Minneapolis burn for days, despite President Trump's offer to deploy troops and pleas for help from Minneapolis' liberal mayor, said Karoline Leavitt, a former White House deputy press secretary.

In that daily phone call with governors on June 1, days after the riots began, President Trump thanked Governor Walz for finally taking action to deploy the National Guard to end the violence in the city.

Audio recordings of the call show Trump saying he fully agreed with how he handled the situation in recent days and calling Walz a great guy.

