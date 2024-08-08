Pakistan's current government will not last more than two months, says Imran Khan





Islamabad: Jailed former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan warned on Thursday that the incumbent government led by Shehbaz Sharif would not last more than two months.

Speaking to reporters in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail as he appeared for a hearing in an alleged corruption case, Khan said he had enough time but the government was running out of steam.

“I predict this from prison because this government has only two months left,” he said.

The former prime minister also announced that his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaaf (PTI), would not accept elections if they were held under the supervision of the incumbent government.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government came to power after the February 8 elections, but Khan and his PTI party refused to accept the results and called the government fake.

In his media interviews, he also referred to the comments he made on Wednesday regarding the conditional apology for the May 9 riots, and said a false perception had been created that he had asked for an unconditional apology.

He said he would apologise if PTI activists were involved in the violent protests that erupted in the country last year after his arrest from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a corruption case.

He said his party wanted justice to be done in the events of May 9, explaining his offer to start a dialogue, adding that he made this offer to hold talks only for the good of the country.

“I will not make any settlement, no matter how many complaints are filed against us,” he said, adding that a settlement is sought by those who have committed wrongdoing.

He also clarified that he had not received any negotiation offers so far.

The politician claimed he would present a witness in the Al-Qadir Trust case but refused to disclose the witness' name, fearing that he would be kidnapped.

Khan has held regular informal conversations with journalists authorized to cover the proceedings of the various cases against him in prison. He had announced the day before that he would demand an apology for the May 9 riots if there was video evidence of his supporters' involvement.

Published on August 08, 2024, 04:23 PM IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/world/paks-incumbent-govt-wont-last-for-more-than-two-months-imran-khan-3143063 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos