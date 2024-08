President Jokowi receives credentials from ten ambassadors from friendly countries

President Jokowi received the credentials of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary (LBBP) to the Republic of Indonesia at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Thursday morning (08/08/2024). (Photo: Public Relations of the Secretariat of the Regency/Rahmat) MERAHPUTIH IN JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo received the credentials of ten Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary (LBBP) to the Republic of Indonesia at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Thursday (8/8) morning. The event began with an official welcoming ceremony, during which the ambassadors were greeted by military troops and the national songs of their respective countries as a mark of respect. Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, who accompanied the president in the motorcade, said diplomatic relations between Indonesia and the countries represented by the ambassadors continued to develop, especially in the trade and economic fields. “Indonesia has good relations with these ten countries. Some of them are Indonesia's main trading partners or economic cooperation partners,” Retno Marsudi said. One of the important points raised by Foreign Minister Retno was the ongoing negotiations between Indonesia and the United States regarding the Critical Minerals Agreement (CMA) and the extension of the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) for Indonesia. This collaboration is expected to strengthen economic relations between the two countries. Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister also revealed that Indonesia and Tunisia are completing negotiations for cooperation in the trade sector through the Indonesia-Tunisia Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA). “We hope that these negotiations can be completed this year. If accepted, Indonesian exports to Tunisia could increase by 32.82 percent,” he explained. Indonesia is also pushing for the completion of negotiations on the Indonesia-Eurasian Economic Union free trade agreement (Indonesia-EAEU FTA) with Russia, which is expected to increase trade volume between Indonesia and EAEU member countries. Regarding the European Union, Retno said Indonesia is pushing for the completion of negotiations on the Indonesia-EU Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with several European Union member countries, including Bulgaria, Lithuania and Slovenia. Foreign Minister Retno also stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation with Latin American and European countries. For this reason, Indonesia plans to hold two international business forums this year, namely the Indonesia-Latin America and Caribbean Business Forum in Peru in September and the Indonesia-Europe Business Forum in Jakarta on October 7-8. In the Pacific region, Indonesia's relations with Papua New Guinea (PNG) also continue to strengthen. “PNG plays an important role in the Pacific and Indonesia will continue to strengthen cooperation with PNG in the region,” Retno added. After the credentials presentation process, Foreign Minister Retno explained that she would hold bilateral meetings with each ambassador to further discuss cooperation priorities. The ten ambassadors who submitted their credentials to President Jokowi were: Brigadier General (Retd.) Dato Seri Pahlawan Haji Abdul Razak bin Haji Abdul Kadir, LBBP Ambassador-designate and Resident of Brunei Darussalam, for the Republic of Indonesia; Dagmar Gonzales Grau, LBBP Resident Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Cuba to the Republic of Indonesia; Mohamed Trabelsi, Ambassador-designate resident of the Republic of Tunisia to the Republic of Indonesia; Sergei G Tolchenov, LBBP Ambassador-designate and resident of the Russian Federation, to the Republic of Indonesia; Tanya Dimitrova, LBBP Ambassador-designate and resident of the Republic of Bulgaria to the Republic of Indonesia; Simon Namiss, LBBP Ambassador-designate and resident of the Independent State of Papua New Guinea to the Republic of Indonesia; Kamala Shirin Lakhdhir, U.S. LBBP Resident Ambassador-designate to the Republic of Indonesia; Darius Gaidys, non-resident LBBP Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Lithuania, domiciled in Singapore; Biljana Stefanovska, LBBP Non-Resident Ambassador-Designate of the Republic of North Macedonia, based in Canberra; Marko Ham, non-resident LBBP Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Slovenia, based in Canberra. (ed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://harianmerahputih.id/baca-14908-presiden-jokowi-terima-surat-kepercayaan-dari-sepuluh-duta-besar-negara-sahabat The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos