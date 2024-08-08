Peter Moore: Do we still have confidence in our politics?

Our new parliament is the most atheist in our history. Not only do we have our first atheist prime minister, but 40% of new MPs chose a secular affirmation, swearing allegiance to the king rather than a religious oath. This included half the cabinet. That’s up from 24% of all MPs in the 2019 parliament.

There were fourteen Muslim MPs who took their oath on the Quran and three on the Hindu holy book.

In the UK, it will have no impact on how the British vote. Alistair Campbell famously said “We don’t do God,” even though his boss, Tony Blair, was a devout Christian. He even encouraged Blair not to end his speeches with “God bless Britain.” As a communications consultant, he understood that being openly religious could hurt his electoral chances. In 2017, Tim Farron resigned as leader of the Liberal Democrats, torn between living as a faithful Christian and serving as a political leader.

Religion is one of the many ways in which we differ from Americans. It is unlikely that an American would be elected to high office if he or she were an atheist. After the attack on Donald Trump, he and his supporters claimed that he had been saved by divine intervention. Anyone who does not vote for Donald is defying God. Joe Biden said that only the Almighty could make him resign, before resigning. He added that he would follow the advice of his doctors. It was good to hear that at least one person considers his doctors to be God.

In the UK, we did not need divine intervention to force Teresa May, Boris Johnson or Liz Truss to resign. The 1922 Commission and the Privileges Commission did God's work.

I was recently in the US and saw a big billboard on the motorway with a picture of the stages of human evolution from ape to man, covered with a big red cross. We have a lot of creationists in the UK and they are entitled to their opinions, but I can't imagine them paying for a big billboard on the M5. We are the most secular country in the world.

The irony is that there are only two countries in the world where the religious leader is also the head of the country: Iran and the United Kingdom. Our leader, the king, is the supreme governor of the Church of England. He is not the real head of the Church, God is, which means that God is Anglican, which is what I always suspected.

The first settlers in the United States were fleeing religious persecution. Freedom of religion was enshrined in their constitution. Britain had experienced a bloody civil war in the 1640s and a coup in 1688. The Hanoverian king, George I, had a weak claim to the throne but was a Protestant. In 1745, the Catholic Bonnie Prince Charlie attempted another coup that ended in the bloody Battle of Culloden. America's Founding Fathers wanted their new nation to be free of religious intolerance.

I recently heard Donald Trump’s pastor claim that the United States was founded as a Christian country to uphold Christian principles. I would hate to tell an American that they don’t know their own history, but the founding fathers weren’t all devout Christians. George Washington probably believed that nature was God, and John Adams was a Unitarian, believing that Jesus was a good man but not the son of God. Ben Franklin and Thomas Jefferson both believed in a creator but didn’t follow the Bible. Alexander Hamilton even criticized Jefferson as an atheist. But they all believed in freedom of religion, and that freedom includes the right to have no religion.

The final irony is that in our country, the Church is deeply embedded in the constitution, albeit unwritten, yet we are the most secular country in the world. In the United States, religion is a vital part of politics, even though the founding fathers were determined to keep it out of politics.