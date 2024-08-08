Kamala Harris leads Donald Trump by eight points in new poll





Kamala Harris has taken an 8 percentage point lead over Donald Trump, according to a new poll.

The survey, conducted by Marquette Law School between July 24 and Aug. 1, shows that when third-party candidates are included, Harris leads among likely voters with 50% of the vote to Trump’s 42%. Harris’ surge has improved Democrats’ standing since May, when Trump led with 44% to Joe Biden’s 41%.

Harris also leads among registered voters, with 47% of the vote to Trump’s 41%. In the most recent Marquette Law School poll in May, Trump had a three-point lead over Biden among registered voters, with 40% of the vote to the president’s 37%.

Harris also leads her opponent in a head-to-head race with the support of 52% of registered voters, while Trump is the choice of 48%.

Among likely voters, Harris received 53% of the vote and Trump received 47%. The results include voters who initially chose neither Harris nor Trump but were later asked who they would vote for if they had to choose.

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally in Romulus, Michigan, on August 7, 2024. Harris leads Donald Trump by 8 percentage points among likely voters, according to a new poll. Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally in Romulus, Michigan, on August 7, 2024. Harris leads Donald Trump by 8 percentage points among likely voters, according to a new poll. Carlos Osorio/AP

Harris' lead marks a substantial improvement for Democrats in a head-to-head configuration after the Marquette Law School survey in May showed Biden and Trump tied among registered voters, while Trump was favored by 51 percent of likely voters and Biden by 49 percent.

The poll was conducted among 879 registered voters and 683 likely voters, and had a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Newsweek has reached out to the Harris and Trump campaigns via email for comment.

Polls have looked positive for Harris since she launched her campaign in July. Every national poll aggregator now shows her leading, including pollster Nate Silver’s model, which compiles statewide poll results and weights them based on reliability.

According to the model, Harris leads Trump with 45.7 percent to his 43.8 percent.

Silver’s model indicated that Trump led the Democratic nominee in polls for most of July, including in the weeks after Biden dropped out of the race. Harris first overtook Trump on July 31, according to data released Sunday.

Despite Harris' lead, Silver stressed that the race remains tight. He estimated Harris has a 50.5 percent chance of winning the Electoral College in November and a 66 percent chance of winning the popular vote.

Last week, Silver’s model gave Trump a 54.9% chance of winning the Electoral College. Against Biden, Trump had a 73% chance of winning the White House.

The White House race also shows Harris winning the Electoral College, as she leads Trump with 275 electoral votes to his 262. Last week, the results were reversed, with the aggregator showing the Democratic candidate with 256 electoral votes to the GOP's 275.

Shortly after Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed Harris in July, Trump campaign pollster Tony Fabrizio predicted in a note that there would be a “short-term” bump in Harris’ poll numbers in the coming weeks as her entry into the race was expected to re-energize Democrats, calling the anticipated surge a “Harris honeymoon.”

