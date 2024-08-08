Imran Khan predicts PML-N-led government will have two more months to go





RAWALPINDI: Jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has predicted that the PML-N-led coalition government would quit with just two months in power, ARY News reported.

In an informal conversation with journalists, Imran Khan said that the government was sinking deeper and deeper into a quagmire and would soon meet its end.

The PTI founder also said that he has plenty of time, unlike the government, which is in dire need of it. He alleged that the government is stupid and unable to understand the situation.

Regarding the May 9 incident, the PTI founder said that if any PTI workers were found in CCTV footage, he would apologise.

The former prime minister also revealed that he would present a witness in the Al-Qadir Trust case, but he refused to reveal his identity.

He clarified that he was not seeking an unconditional apology but only wanted to talk in the interest of Pakistan. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed that he would never make any deal and was ready to face as many lawsuits as the incumbent government wanted to take against him.

The PTI founder claimed that the government was trying to eliminate the PTI and said that if elections were held under the current conditions, his party would not accept the results.

Moreover, Imran Khan has denied any contact with him for negotiations, but he only wants justice on the issue of May 9 incidents.

Yesterday, PTI founder Imran Khan had announced that he would tender a conditional apology for the May 9 riots, provided that CCTV footage of the events is made public.

READ: PTI founder sets out conditions for apologizing for May 9 events

Imran Khan said the footage will help identify the culprits, who he said should be brought to justice.

If the culprits are found to be affiliated with the PTI, I will not only expel them from the party but also apologise, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arynews.tv/imran-khan-predicts-pml-n-led-govt-have-two-months-left/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos