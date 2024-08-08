Erdoan welcomes Albania's efforts to end continuing education activities





President Recep Tayyip Erdoan praised Albania's efforts to end the activities of the Glenist terrorist group (FET) in the country, as he discussed Turkey-Albania ties, regional and global developments with Prime Minister Edi Rama on Thursday, the Presidential Communications Directorate said. Noting that bilateral relations between the two countries are at an advanced level, Erdoan told Rama that trade, economic, military and defense industrial cooperation would further strengthen ties. He also noted that Albania's efforts to obstruct the activities of the FET were crucial and that he believed that Tirana would continue to work to end the presence of the FETO in educational, health and religious institutions. The FET, led by US-based leader Fetullah Glen, orchestrated the failed coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured. The FET is accused of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary. Bilateral relations between Turkey and Albania are characterized by mutual friendship, trust and solidarity. High-level visits and technical contacts are regularly organized between the two countries. The considerable number of Turkish citizens of Albanian origin living in Albania and of Albanians who have chosen to stay in Albania for reasons of education, health, employment or marriage, as well as the growing size of the Turkish community settling in Albania, either as employers or professionals, strengthen the potential for cooperation between the two countries. Turkey considers Albania a strategically important country for the establishment of lasting peace and stability in the Balkans and supports its integration into European and Euro-Atlantic institutions. In 2013, Turkey was declared a “strategic partner” by Albania.

Sabah's Daily Newsletter Stay up to date with what's happening in Türkiye, the region and the world.

SIGN ME UP You can unsubscribe at any time. By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailysabah.com/politics/diplomacy/erdogan-hails-albanias-efforts-to-halt-feto-activities The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos