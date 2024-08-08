PM Modi likely to visit landslide-hit sites in Kerala's Wayanad on August 10 | India News





Massive landslides hit Chooralmala and Mundakkai of Wayanad on July 30, causing widespread devastation. | Photo: Reuters

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit landslide-affected sites in Wayanad on August 10. Addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, the chief minister said the state has requested the central government to declare the event as a national disaster and a grave calamity. Massive landslides hit Chooralmala and Mundakkai of Wayanad on July 30, creating widespread devastation. “In this regard, the central government has appointed a nine-member committee to submit a report. The chairman of the committee visited the spot today and we are hopeful of receiving assistance from the central government for rehabilitation,” the chief minister said. “We hope that the prime minister will understand the situation first-hand and take a favourable stand,” he added. The Chief Minister said that autopsy procedures of 420 bodies have been conducted so far in Wayanad and added that search operations will continue. “Officially, 225 deaths have been confirmed. Body parts of 195 people have been found in various places. DNA samples from these body parts have been sent for analysis. The search is still ongoing. Autopsies have been performed on 420 bodies, 178 bodies have been handed over to their relatives and 233 burials have taken place,” he said. He also said that around seven tonnes of clothes were received at the Wayanad collection centre but majority of them were already used. “There is no need to collect and send material to the camps. Seven tonnes of clothes have reached the Wayanad collection centre but none of them are usable as they are all used clothes. The seven tonnes of clothes had to be sent for processing which has become a nuisance,” the chief minister said. Welcoming the generous support and donations to the CM Distress Relief Fund, CM Vijayan said, “We are receiving substantial support for CMDRF from the South Indian film industry. It is heartening to see the entire state of Kerala coming together to uplift Wayanad.” Earlier, a special team comprising army personnel, SOG officials and forest officials had carried out a search operation at Sunrise Valley in Soojippara inside the forest. The Indian Army is set to leave Wayanad after completing a ten-day rescue operation. The search operation will be carried out by forces of NDRF, SDRF, Fire Brigade and Kerala Police. (Only the headline and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First published: August 08, 2024 | 10:24 p.m. EAST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/india-news/pm-modi-set-to-visit-landslide-affected-sites-in-kerala-s-wayanad-on-aug-10-124080801714_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos