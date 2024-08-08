Brexit: recipe book to overcome disaster





Peter Foster, the Financial Times' Brexit whip, offers solutions under one principle: first put Britain in order.

Brexit as a symptom. In his articles, columns and newsletters, Foster has been mercilessly attacking supporters of the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union for years. Each text, a dart. From French schoolchildren who have to cancel their study trips because they don’t have a visa to the flower company in the English countryside whose business is ruined by bureaucratic obstacles, the journalist has dissected with the meticulousness of an entomologist the small daily debris of an operation that has left, let’s be clear now, in his opinion, it should never have happened. What went wrong with Brexit?

Pierre Foster

Canongate Books, Edinburgh, 2023

192 pages But the polls have spoken and realism has evaporated. The original sin, as the book’s introduction unambiguously states, was to promise that outside the EU it would be easier to meet the challenges of today’s world. British politics has then embarked on a journey of magical thinking that leads nowhere. Of all the possible Brexits, Foster believes, the UK has chosen the worst. And with negative consequences that are not only predictable but also known. This work starts from the hypothesis that eight years have been lost since the referendum and that it is time to come out of the dream. The first part of the book is a summary of the disasters caused by the exit from the EU and, above all, by the hard Brexit trade agreement signed in December 2020 by Boris Johnson. Foster is unforgiving of the anti-business attitude of the Conservative leadership. The party that presents itself to the electorate as a party of business has inflicted on business their complicit silence, the author blames a minimum agreement that has introduced greater obstacles. Advantages of Brexit? Foster cites one proclaimed by the British negotiator David Frost: reintroducing the Crown Seal on pub pints. And so. Regulatory divergence, which Brexit trumpeters touted as one of their great opportunities, has remained what the journalist calls performative divergence: saying one thing when the truth is quite the opposite. The second part of the book offers suggestions for trying to correct the course of the relationship. For starters, the UK must end the betrayal narrative as quickly as possible. Any criticism has been portrayed as part of an anti-Brexit conspiracy that has handcuffed the debate. Ultimately, nothing will be resolved with Brussels until we get our own house in order. Fixing Brexit is not primarily about Brexit. It is about getting the UK’s house in order, he writes. He nevertheless cites areas in which there should be room for improvement, particularly when the mandatory five-yearly review of the agreement arrives in 2026: phytosanitary controls, visas, the carbon market, VAT, rules of origin or certifications are identified as areas with potential for improvement. Foster could be criticized for using data and figures that are still very recent, which prevent us from assessing the effects of Brexit more clearly. All the more so if we consider that the exit from the EU became effective in the middle of a pandemic and shortly before the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. But this is perhaps where the book suffers most from its eminently economic orientation, only touching on the political causes behind Brexit in passing, with immigration at the forefront. which was a Hara-kiri Economic is something almost indisputable. But Brexit moves along other coordinates: sovereignty, tribalism, emotion. And perhaps not even a million pounds can do much about that.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politicaexterior.com/articulo/brexit-recetario-para-paliar-el-desastre/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos