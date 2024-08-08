Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Indian men's hockey team, congratulates team on bronze medal at Olympics





Sreejesh, with an illustrious career spanning 18 years, made many crucial saves to ensure a memorable final match.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Indian men's hockey team for their remarkable performance of winning the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. The team, led by captain Harmanpreet Singh, clinched victory with a 2-1 win over Spain in a thrilling match at the Stade Yves-du-Manoir on Thursday. Harmanpreet Singh displayed exceptional talent as he scored two crucial goals, equalising in the dying moments of the second quarter and taking the lead three minutes into the third quarter. Despite Spain's relentless efforts in the dying minutes of the match, India held on to claim a historic win, marking the country's fourth medal at the Paris Olympics. After the match, Prime Minister Modi personally reached out to the Indian hockey team to express his admiration for their outstanding performance. During the conversation, Prime Minister Modi praised Harmanpreet Singh for his exemplary leadership on the field, affectionately calling him ‘Sarpanch’. Harmanpreet’s impressive tally of 10 goals throughout the tournament, including two in the bronze medal match, is a perfect illustration of his dedication and talent. Prime Minister Modi also expressed his gratitude to goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who played his last match for India in the bronze medal match. Modi acknowledged Sreejesh's invaluable contribution to the team and encouraged him to continue supporting and mentoring future generations of Indian hockey players. “Congratulations to the team. You have made India immensely proud and ended the Olympic losing streak. I have full confidence that you will usher in a new golden era for Indian hockey,” the Prime Minister said during a phone call with the Indian hockey team. #WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian hockey team and congratulated them on their performance #Bronze medal victory. #Olympic Games #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/OuuaEHVj0y

-ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2024 “Congratulations Sreejesh. It is now your responsibility to give India a new team. India’s win against Great Britain will be remembered for a very long time by all hockey lovers. You played with 10 players. Whenever there is discussion in the world, this match will be remembered. The entire team showed superb team spirit. Once again, I congratulate each and every member of the team,” PM Modi said. India ended a 41-year medal drought at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics by winning a bronze. Three years later, in Paris, they won a second consecutive medal. The last time India won back-to-back Olympic medals was in 1968 (bronze) and 1972 (bronze). Also Read | Meet PR Sreejesh, Indian Hockey Legend Who Ended His Brilliant Career With an Olympic Bronze Medal

