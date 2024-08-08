Erdoğan bases his legitimacy on elections. That's why he didn't congratulate Maduro this time

Bnyamin Tekin

In 2019, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan urged Venezuelan President Nicols Maduro to “stand up” against what they both saw as foreign interference in Venezuelan affairs and gave him his full support.

However, when Maduro recently announced the results of last month's elections as a victory for himself with a majority of the vote, an announcement contested by the opposition accusing him of fraud as well as by many other governments, Erdoan refrained from conveying the congratulations that Maduro desperately needed to bolster his legitimacy through public endorsement from the head of state of a NATO member country.

Speaking to Turkish Minute, Dr. Madat Ner, a former Turkish diplomat and expert on Venezuelan politics, shed light on Erdoan’s current approach towards Venezuela. Ner explained that Erdoan’s previous unreserved support for Maduro has shifted to a more cautious stance following Venezuela’s disputed 2024 presidential election.

The July 28 elections were marked by widespread allegations of fraud and irregularities. Maduro's announced victory was quickly contested by opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia and many international observers, who denounced widespread electoral fraud and repression of opposition figures. The National Electoral Council (CNE), controlled by Maduro's government, announced results widely considered to be falsified.

Unlike previous elections, which were largely boycotted by the opposition due to unfair conditions, Erdoan this time refrained from congratulating Maduro on his supposed victory. Instead, he issued a carefully worded statement expressing hope for a peaceful resolution and continued support for dialogue in Venezuela. This nuanced approach stands in stark contrast to his full support for Maduro in the past.

Mr Ner attributed Erdoan's cautious approach to several factors.

Erdoan attaches great importance to the legitimacy of election results, both domestically and internationally, Ner said, noting that this does not mean he is a supporter of free and fair elections.

Erdoan himself has been accused of autocracy and of creating an uneven playing field that tilts the playing field in favor of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

What Erdoan appreciates are the election results and vote counts that are considered correct and not rigged, at least by international observers, according to Mr. Ner.

Erdoan can steal votes here and there to gain slight advantages, but if he loses by a significant margin, as his party did in the repeat race for Istanbul mayor in 2019, he concedes.

Because it would harm Erdoan's image, both domestically and internationally. This is not a democratic principle for Erdoan, but rather his image internationally. Even in the first round of the presidential election in Turkey, for example, where the results were very close, he did not insist. He had to accept it, Mr. Ner notes.

Erdoan is well aware of the close correlation between his own legitimacy and the perception of free elections, Ner said. Allying himself with a leader who clearly rigged the election would damage his credibility.

Erdoan likely received detailed reports from the Turkish embassy in Caracas and the foreign ministry indicating that the elections were indeed fraudulent, according to NER.

He said Erdoğan had no doubt that Maduro had tried to significantly rig the election results.

The intelligence received by Erdoan must have been very clear about the extent of the fraud, Mr Ner said.

Erdoan's phone conversation with Maduro, while not limited to congratulations, focused on bilateral relations, regional and global issues and support for dialogue in Venezuela.

Mr Ner suggested that Erdoan is positioning Turkey as a potential mediator in the Venezuelan crisis, mirroring its role in other international conflicts.

Turkey has already tried to play a similar role between the opposition and Maduro in Venezuela. This time, Erdoan probably wants to contribute to the regional effort, which is why he called for dialogue, suggesting that Turkey wants a seat at the negotiating table, Ner said.

Despite Erdoan’s cautious stance, Turkey continues to maintain strong economic ties with Venezuela. Bilateral trade has increased significantly, and the two countries have developed close personal ties at the leadership level. Maduro attended Erdoan’s inauguration in June 2023, and Erdoan has visited Venezuela several times during his presidency.

Venezuela's presidential election marked a turning point in the country's ongoing political crisis. Maduro, who was seeking a third term, faced Urrutia, the candidate of the main opposition alliance, the United Platform. The election was marked by widespread rumors of fraud and vote suppression, with the opposition claiming that González had won the presidency by a wide margin.

The opposition released copies of official records collected by poll observers, which showed a landslide victory for González. However, the CNE announced results in favor of Maduro, which were widely considered falsified. International observers, including those from the United States and Argentina, said the election was neither free nor fair, citing the Maduro administration's control over state powers and repression of the opposition.

The international community's reaction was swift and largely unified in condemning the election. Most Western countries and international organizations refused to recognize Maduro's victory, while Russia, China and Iran continued to support him.

In Venezuela, the announcement of Maduro's victory sparked large-scale protests. The Maduro government responded with a crackdown, arresting opposition figures and criminalizing protests. Human rights organizations condemned these actions, highlighting the authoritarian nature of the regime.

It is not new for Maduro to be accused of attempting to steal a presidential election – in 2018, the United States called his re-election an “insult to democracy” and announced in 2019 that it recognized opposition leader Eduardo Guaido as the legitimate president.

The 2019 crisis is the result of the 2018 presidential election, in which the opposition faced many obstacles, chose not to participate and boycotted the vote. Some lesser-known opposition candidates participated, but the turnout was very low, around 40%, one of the lowest in Venezuelan history. Despite this, it was a presidential election with public participation and the results were announced that same night, Ner said.

At the time, Erdoan believed that simply holding the elections was sufficient, regardless of the opposition's boycott or unfair pre-election conditions, he added.

The crucial problem for Erdoan is that Maduro tried to steal the election results, not by a narrow margin, but by openly trying to steal 3 to 4 million votes. This led Erdoan to recognize the gravity of the situation. In 2019, Erdoan had aggressively supported Maduro and recognized his election as legitimate. Today, even left-wing governments in Latin America, such as those in Colombia, Brazil and Mexico, have not recognized Maduro. Erdoan sees this and wants no part of it, Ner said.

For him, Maduro will either have to accept the election result and resign, or radicalize and perhaps impose martial law to stay in power, starting January 10, the start date of the new term. But such a regime would lack popular support and would depend more on military and institutional support.

“This would actually be a coup regime. It remains to be seen how sustainable it will be and Erdoğan is probably skeptical. He probably wonders how long a regime can last without public support. I share the same concerns and I think Maduro will not be able to stay in power for another six years under these circumstances,” Ner said.

Mr. Ner also suggested that Erdoan might consider offering Maduro sanctuary if he resigns, given the numerous cases against him for crimes against humanity, corruption, money laundering and drug trafficking in the United States, Europe and Venezuela. The Venezuelan opposition has even claimed that Maduro owns millions of dollars and luxury homes in Turkey.

“Erdoan might wonder whether Turkey could provide sanctuary to Maduro and members of his regime,” Ner said. “That’s something that’s on my mind as well. I’ll see if Turkey engages with regional players like Brazil and Colombia or brings this up in discussions with the United States.”