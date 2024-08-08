Trump shared private flight with Project 2025 director despite denying any connection | Donald Trump





Donald Trump shared a private flight with the head of the right-wing think tank behind Project 2025, the Washington Post reported, publishing evidence including a photo of the two men in airplane seats, smiling.

The plane was headed to a conference hosted by the think tank, where Trump told the group's members that they would lay the groundwork and detail the exact plans for what our movement will do.

Orchestrated by the Heritage Foundation, Project 2025 is a 900-page plan originally presented for a second Trump administration that proposes aggressive right-wing reform in every corner of the federal government.

Democratic attacks have particularly focused on threats to reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ rights, voting rights, and other progressive concerns.

Appearing to fear that Kamala Harris would make Project 2025 an effective campaign issue, Trump and his allies have since tried to disavow the effort, with Trump saying last month that he had no idea who was in charge of Project 2025.

On Thursday, a Trump spokesperson told the Post that Project 2025 has never been and will never be an accurate reflection of President Trump's policies.

But the Post published plane tracking data and a photo of Trump with Kevin Roberts, president of the Heritage Foundation, in April 2022.

The two men were traveling from Trump's home in Palm Beach, Florida, to Amelia Island, Florida, for the annual Heritage Conference.

At the conference, the Post reported, Trump told attendees: “With Kevin and the staff, and I've met so many now, I've taken pictures with some of the most beautiful, handsome people I've ever seen.”

The Post also noted that in April of this year, Roberts told the newspaper: I personally spoke to President Trump about Project 2025 because my role in the project has been to make sure that every candidate who has responded to our offer of a Project 2025 briefing gets one from me.

Democratic attacks on Project 2025 have done considerable damage. Last month, Project 2025 director Paul Dans resigned under pressure from Trump’s campaign leadership, the Daily Beast reported.

Roberts has also attracted attention. In July, he told Trump ally Steve Bannon: “We are in the midst of a second American Revolution, and it will remain bloodless if the left allows it to be.”

The controversy over those comments has drawn attention to Roberts' upcoming book, Dawns Early Light: Taking Back Washington to Save America, which features an introduction by Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, Trump's vice presidential pick. Its publication has now been delayed until after Election Day.

In his introduction, obtained by the New Republic, Vance describes the Heritage Foundation as the most influential ideas engine for Republicans, from Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump. The group has indeed produced policy plans for Republican administrations since 1980. But none has generated as much controversy as Project 2025.

Earlier this week, two House Democrats asked Roberts to release plans for the first 180 days of a second Trump administration, which remain secret.

It’s time to stop hiding the ball on what we believe may well be the most radical, extreme and dangerous parts of Project 2025, Jared Huffman of California and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts said in an open letter.

On Thursday, the Post cited an unnamed Project 2025 source who said some contributors viewed the controversy surrounding their work and Trump's attempts to disavow it as a disaster, one that the school of wishful thinking is will all end.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/aug/08/donald-trump-kevin-roberts-project-2025-flight The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos