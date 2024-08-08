China sets over 300 goals to achieve socialist modernization

Deepening reforms in education, tax structure, science, technology and the military, among others, were some of the goals set by the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at its third plenary session, with an emphasis on achieving socialist modernization of the country by 2029.

The final resolution of the plenary contains 60 articles addressing seven general goals, including building a high-standard socialist market economy, promoting initiatives such as China's peaceful rise and improving the Party's “long-term leadership and governance capacity.”

The goals are not new: they were defined in the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025). But this time, there are 300 measures and specifications that must be achieved by 2029, the year the People's Republic of China will celebrate its 80th anniversary. Even if some measures are described generically, the resolution gives an idea of ​​the country's priorities for the years to come.

Like the entire structure of the Chinese government and the Party, the Central Committee has a five-year term, during which seven plenums are held. The third plenums have marked major changes in the country. This was the case in 2013, at the third plenary session of the 18th Central Committee. The meeting set 2020 as the deadline for achieving decisive results – which was met, for example, in the case of eradicating extreme poverty, lifting nearly 99 million people out of this condition during this period.

Another example is the reform and opening-up process under Deng Xiaoping, as explained by geopolitical analyst Victor Gao, who worked as a translator for Deng in the 1980s. “In 1978, the Third Plenary Session of the Eleventh Party Congress was held, an event so important that it is now considered a turning point in China's modern development.”

New productive forces

The development of new high-quality productive forces in China has become a priority.

The new Party Committee resolution calls for the establishment of mechanisms to “ensure increased funding for industries of the future,” in addition to improving the country's governance “to promote the development of industries such as advanced information technology, artificial intelligence, aviation and aerospace, new energy, new materials, advanced equipment, biomedicine and quantum technology.”

The document also said changes will be made to the financial system to stimulate scientific and technological innovation to provide more support to major national programs and small and medium-sized scientific and technological enterprises.

One of the challenges of the new phase is to train highly skilled workers – and not just in China. Last year, countries like Canada, Germany and the United Kingdom laws approved or updated to encourage the immigration of highly skilled workers.

In China, the enrollment rate in higher education has been steadily increasing, reaching over 60 percent in 2023, or over 200 million skilled workers, including 60 million highly skilled. However, there is a shortage of highly skilled professionals in the fields of technology and innovation. The new resolution of the Central Committee also stipulates that approaches will be explored “to establish an immigration system for highly skilled personnel.”

In addition, it is specified that “employers will have a greater say” in improving “talent incentive mechanisms” and that channels will be opened to allow the flow of professionals between universities and research institutes, on the one hand, and companies, on the other.

“China really wants to bet big on science and technology to ensure that scientific advances and creativity of all kinds are the main engine of our economic growth,” says Victor Gao, who is also a full professor at Soochow University in Taiwan.

One of the directions of the resolution of this plenary session is to shift from “investing in physical capital” to “investing in people and physical capital equally,” according to the director of the Institute of Quantitative and Technological Economics of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), Li Xuesong, at a press conference.

He explained that investing in education and health strengthens social security and promotes the increase in income of urban and rural residents as well as the growth of middle-income citizens. According to the economist, this will promote the virtuous cycle of production, distribution, circulation and consumption.

“Investments in these areas are not only in education, but also in medical care, health care and elderly care,” Xuesong says.

He explains that there are currently many incompatibilities and shortages in these areas. “For example, there is a high demand for quality health care and education, but the supply is insufficient.”

There are also gaps, according to the elderly care expert: “Our facilities are inadequate.” He adds that “there is a significant gap in investment in human capital at different stages of the human life cycle, including education, health, medical care and elderly care in China,” he concludes.

The two objectives of the centenary

China is in the first phase of the so-called second centenary goal. In 1997, the report of the 15th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (of which Jiang Zemin was general secretary) mentioned for the first time two centenary goals: the first was to build a moderately prosperous society in all areas by 2021, when the CPC celebrates its centenary. The second is to be achieved by 2049, when the People's Republic of China celebrates its 100th anniversary. By then, China is expected to have become a modern, prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced and harmonious socialist country. The resolution adopted at the meeting represents another step toward realizing the second centenary goal.

The real estate market

The resolution also provides for the promotion of a new development model in the real estate sector. The idea is that the housing system will support both rental and purchase of housing.

The real estate sector has played an important role in China's economy in recent decades, accounting for between 25 and 30 percent of the country's GDP. But the sector has also accumulated debt. China's central government has recently made a series of adjustments to the sector as part of measures aimed at curbing what it calls “disorderly capital expansion.”

“We stress the need to build the new before throwing away the old,” said Yang Zhiyong, director of the CASS's Center for Public Finance and Taxation Research.

“As a sector, real estate remains an indispensable part of the national economy and has a promising future. However, it will not develop as widely as before,” he explains.

According to economist Yang Zhiyong, it is necessary to use new productive forces to transform traditional industries. Therefore, the real estate sector, as a traditional industry, is going through an innovation process like other sectors.

After the plenum, Chinese President Xi Jinping has already held meetings with Party and military authorities, during which he demanded that the principles of the Central Committee resolution be studied and implemented.

Evolution of tax revenues at local level

The changing role of the real estate market will lead to a change in the sources of revenue for local governments. In recent years, the budgets of local governments – those below the provincial level – have been heavily dependent on revenue from land sales. Real estate adjustment policies, which have curbed the expansion of the sector, have led to a decline in local government revenue.

Therefore, the Central Committee resolution stipulates that local tax revenue sources will be increased, and “greater authority in tax management will be given to local governments” and the “proportion of taxes shared between central and local governments” will be optimized.

The resolution also announces that steps will be taken to ensure that consumption taxes are collected “further down the production-to-consumption chain, with collection authority continually shifting to local governments.”

