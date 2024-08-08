Hope for safety of Hindus, other minorities: Modi congratulates Yunus after assuming charge of Bangladesh's caretaker govt | India News





As Bangladesh's troubled caretaker government was sworn in on Thursday with Muhammad Yunus as its head, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Nobel laureate on the occasion. Prime Minister Modi conveyed his best wishes to Yunus on social media platform X and said, “My best wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus on his new assignment.” He also hoped that India's neighbour would see a “soon return to normalcy”, stressing the need to “ensure the safety and protection of hindus and all other minority communities in this violence-stricken country. “India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfil the common aspirations of our two peoples for peace, security and development,” Modi added. Yunus was sworn in as chief adviser to the caretaker government, along with 13 other members, by President Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban in Dhaka.

Meanwhile, speaking on reports of attacks on minority communities in Bangladesh earlier in the day, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi was monitoring We are also closely following the situation of minorities. He added that groups and organizations have taken various initiatives to ensure the protection and welfare of minorities. We also want to emphasize that it is the responsibility of every government to ensure the welfare of all its citizens. We hope that law and order will be restored soon in Bangladesh. This is in the interest of the country and the region as a whole. According to a Reuters report, around 300 Bangladeshis gathered at a border post near India's Jalpaiguri district but were later dispersed. Indian Border Force soldiers were seen monitoring the situation. Click here to join The Indian Express on WhatsApp and get the latest news and updates

