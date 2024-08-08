Politics
Another infant death from whooping cough brings the current death toll from the epidemic to 10
Another baby has died after contracting whooping cough, bringing the total number of deaths from the disease in the current outbreak in England to 10.
Health officials have urged pregnant women to get vaccinated after new data showed the number of laboratory-confirmed cases of whooping cough in England passed 10,000 in the year to June.
Although most cases are in people aged 15 or older, more than 300 cases have been reported in babies under three months old, who are most at risk of infection.
Confirmed cases in the second quarter, from April to June, exceeded those in any quarter of the last major whooping cough outbreak in 2012.
The current outbreak is believed to have started in November last year, with the first infant death confirmed in December.
Whooping cough cases have reached high levels in all parts of England due to a combination of factors including reduced immunity resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic when cases fell, health officials have said.
It is a cyclical disease that peaks every three to five years, with the last such increase occurring in 2016, meaning the latest peak is “overdue.”
The number of pregnant women with vaccination coverage in March was 58.9%, well below the peak coverage of 72.6% reached in March 2017.
This is despite data showing that vaccination at the right time in pregnancy offers 92% protection against infant death.
Dr Mary Ramsay, Director of Immunisation at the UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA), said: “Vaccination is the best defence against whooping cough and it is essential that pregnant women and young babies receive their vaccines at the right time.
“Pregnant women are offered a whooping cough vaccine every pregnancy, ideally between 20 and 32 weeks. This vaccine helps pass on protection to their baby in the womb, so that they are protected from birth, in the first few months of life when they are most vulnerable, and before they can receive their own vaccines.
“As the number of cases continues to rise and 10 infants have sadly died since the outbreak began last November, it has never been more important to ensure women are vaccinated during pregnancy.
“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families who tragically lost their baby.”
When a baby reaches eight weeks of age, he or she is offered the six-in-one vaccine, which includes immunisation against whooping cough.
The second dose of the vaccine is offered at 12 weeks and the third is offered at 16 weeks.
At three years and four months, children will be offered the four-in-one preschool booster vaccine, which protects against whooping cough.
Kate Brintworth, chief midwife for England, described the latest figures and infant deaths as “tragic” and advised pregnant women to speak to their GP or maternity team with any questions about the vaccine.
Leanne Hale, respiratory nurse specialist at Asthma and Lung UK, said: “It is heartbreaking that another baby has died from whooping cough. The continued rise in cases is extremely worrying as babies are most at risk from the disease.”
“The charity wants to encourage everyone who is eligible to make sure they and their babies get the whooping cough vaccine, particularly as we approach autumn when infections and coughs are more common.”
Published: by Radio NewsHub
|
Sources
2/ https://www.radionewshub.com/articles/news-updates/22566
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Live Updates: Trump Holds Press Conference From Mar-A-Lago
- Another infant death from whooping cough brings the current death toll from the epidemic to 10
- Britain's largest private pension fund sells $80m worth of Israeli assets
- Ukraine aggression is “legitimate” in Russia – EU
- Hope for safety of Hindus, other minorities: Modi congratulates Yunus after assuming charge of Bangladesh's caretaker govt | India News
- China beats Belgium to reach Olympic hockey final
- Imran Khan Feels No 'Stigma' After Divorce From Avantika Malik: 'I'm Getting Healthier and Stronger'
- China sets over 300 goals to achieve socialist modernization
- Trump shared private flight with Project 2025 director despite denying any connection | Donald Trump
- 5 Powerful Food Combinations to Boost Brain Health
- Erdoğan bases his legitimacy on elections. That's why he didn't congratulate Maduro this time
- Indonesia seeks to strengthen bilateral trade with global partners