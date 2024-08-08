Another infant death from whooping cough brings the current death toll from the epidemic to 10

Another baby has died after contracting whooping cough, bringing the total number of deaths from the disease in the current outbreak in England to 10.

Health officials have urged pregnant women to get vaccinated after new data showed the number of laboratory-confirmed cases of whooping cough in England passed 10,000 in the year to June.

Although most cases are in people aged 15 or older, more than 300 cases have been reported in babies under three months old, who are most at risk of infection.

Confirmed cases in the second quarter, from April to June, exceeded those in any quarter of the last major whooping cough outbreak in 2012.

The current outbreak is believed to have started in November last year, with the first infant death confirmed in December.

Whooping cough cases have reached high levels in all parts of England due to a combination of factors including reduced immunity resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic when cases fell, health officials have said.

It is a cyclical disease that peaks every three to five years, with the last such increase occurring in 2016, meaning the latest peak is “overdue.”

The number of pregnant women with vaccination coverage in March was 58.9%, well below the peak coverage of 72.6% reached in March 2017.

This is despite data showing that vaccination at the right time in pregnancy offers 92% protection against infant death.

Dr Mary Ramsay, Director of Immunisation at the UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA), said: “Vaccination is the best defence against whooping cough and it is essential that pregnant women and young babies receive their vaccines at the right time.

“Pregnant women are offered a whooping cough vaccine every pregnancy, ideally between 20 and 32 weeks. This vaccine helps pass on protection to their baby in the womb, so that they are protected from birth, in the first few months of life when they are most vulnerable, and before they can receive their own vaccines.

“As the number of cases continues to rise and 10 infants have sadly died since the outbreak began last November, it has never been more important to ensure women are vaccinated during pregnancy.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families who tragically lost their baby.”

When a baby reaches eight weeks of age, he or she is offered the six-in-one vaccine, which includes immunisation against whooping cough.

The second dose of the vaccine is offered at 12 weeks and the third is offered at 16 weeks.

At three years and four months, children will be offered the four-in-one preschool booster vaccine, which protects against whooping cough.

Kate Brintworth, chief midwife for England, described the latest figures and infant deaths as “tragic” and advised pregnant women to speak to their GP or maternity team with any questions about the vaccine.

Leanne Hale, respiratory nurse specialist at Asthma and Lung UK, said: “It is heartbreaking that another baby has died from whooping cough. The continued rise in cases is extremely worrying as babies are most at risk from the disease.”

“The charity wants to encourage everyone who is eligible to make sure they and their babies get the whooping cough vaccine, particularly as we approach autumn when infections and coughs are more common.”