President Joko Widodo inaugurates anode materials factory for EV lithium batteries





Liputan6.com, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo inaugurated the PT Indonesia BTR New Energy Material lithium battery anode materials factory, located in the Kendal Special Economic Zone (KEK), Central Java. In his speech, the country's leader appreciated the inauguration of this facility as an important step in realizing an electric vehicle ecosystem in the country. “I really appreciate the construction of this factory so that the big project of building an integrated and strong ecosystem of electric cars can truly be realized one by one,” said the one familiarly called Jokowi, quoted on the Setneg.go.id page, Thursday (8/8/2024). The former mayor of Solo also indicated that the project to develop an electric vehicle ecosystem, decided several years ago, is now beginning to bear fruit. The President also recalled that although there were initial challenges such as the ban on nickel exports which brought about pros and cons as well as a lawsuit from the European Union, this decision has produced significant results. “Today, the value of our nickel exports is 34 billion dollars. From the previous 33 trillion rupiah, it has increased to about 510 trillion rupiah, a very big jump, although again, many people did not agree at first,” Jokowi stressed. Apart from this, Jokowi also highlighted the development of the nickel and bauxite smelting industry in several regions of the country. Starting from nickel and derivatives smelters in Morowali and Weda Bay, PT Freeport and PT Amman smelters in Sumbawa and Gresik, to bauxite smelters in Mempawah Regency, West Kalimantan. “So that once everything is finished, the ecosystem will be built, we will be able to enter the global supply chain, which will bring great added value, both in terms of recruitment of labor and our economic growth,” he said.

