Donald Trump frees prisoners, drops charges in negotiations over release of Americans held overseas





After a historic prisoner swap on August 1 between the United States, Russia and other countries, former President Donald Trump questioned the details and compared it to deals he made during his presidency.

“So when are they going to reveal the details of the prisoner swap with Russia? How many people are we going to have against them? Are we paying them cash too?” Trump wrote on Truth Social on August 1. “I have taken back many hostages and have given NOTHING to the opposing country and never any money. Doing this sets a bad precedent for the future.”

Three U.S. citizens were among those released: U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who had been imprisoned in Russia for nearly six years; Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who had been imprisoned in Russia for more than a year; and Alsu Kurmasheva, a Radio Liberty journalist detained in October 2023.

In exchange for the prisoners held in Russia, the United States and other countries released eight prisoners, including Vadim Krasikov, who was serving a life sentence in Germany for murder. National security adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States did not exchange any money as part of the deal.

The Trump administration has released prisoners held by the U.S. government in exchange for other nations allowing them to release Americans held abroad.

“In hostage diplomacy, as the issue is called, there is ALWAYS an exchange of good and bad,” said Anthony Wanis-St. John, an associate professor of peace, human rights and cultural relations at American University who specializes in conflict negotiations. “It can be a material good, a reciprocal release, or a secret or symbolic political concession.”

Here are some examples of prisoner exchanges and their conditions under the Trump administration.

US citizen detained in Iran exchanged for Iranian in 2019

In 2019, the United States secured the release of Xiyue Wang, a U.S. citizen who had been detained in Iran since 2016. Wang was a graduate student at Princeton University conducting doctoral research when he was arrested in Tehran and imprisoned on espionage charges.

In exchange for Wang's release, the United States agreed to release Masoud Soleimani, an Iranian scientist arrested and charged with violating U.S. trade sanctions against Iran. The Justice Department dropped the charges and Soleimani was to be released from prison before the exchange, The New York Times reported.

US veteran held in Iran freed thanks to Iranian-American doctor in 2020

In 2020, the Trump administration negotiated the release of Michael White, a U.S. Navy veteran who was imprisoned in 2018 after traveling to Iran to visit a woman he met online. White was serving a 10-year prison sentence after Iranian authorities convicted him of insulting Iran’s supreme leader and posting private information online, the Associated Press reported.

As part of the deal, the United States agreed to release Matteo Taerri, also known as Majid Taheri, an Iranian-American doctor who had violated U.S. sanctions against Iran. Taerri pleaded guilty and spent several months in prison before being released on bail. The Justice Department dropped charges against Taerri.

Two Americans held in Yemen freed for killing more than 200 Houthi militants in 2020

On October 14, 2020, the Trump administration secured the release of two Americans held by Houthi rebels in Yemen: Sandra Loli and Mikael Gidada. The remains of Bilal Fateen, an American who died in captivity, were repatriated.

In exchange, more than 200 Houthi militants returned to Yemen from Oman, according to news reports. The Trump administration has not linked the two returns to an exchange, but the Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. and Saudi officials confirmed that it was an exchange.

“We extend our deepest thanks to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman and King Salman of Saudi Arabia for their efforts to secure the release of our citizens,” National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said at the time.

In 2017, the United States agreed to pay $2 million to an American citizen detained in North Korea, but did not send the money.

In June 2017, a medical team and a State Department official returned University of Virginia student Otto Warmbier to the United States after being held in North Korea for more than 17 months. Warmbier was in a coma and died a few days later.

On April 25, 2019, the Washington Post reported that North Korea had billed the United States $2 million to cover Warmbier's hospital care. The U.S. envoy sent to retrieve Warmbier signed an agreement to pay the bill at Trump's behest, the Post reported.

“We paid no money for our great Otto. There was no payment of money. There was a false news report that money was paid,” Trump said on April 26, 2019.

But on April 28, 2019, White House national security adviser John Bolton said on “Fox News Sunday” that “it appears” North Korea did indeed ask the United States for money. He responded “that’s what I’m told” when asked if the U.S. envoy had signed a document agreeing to pay the money to get Warmbier back.

However, Bolton, who was not working in the Trump administration at the time of Warmbier's release, said the United States “absolutely” did not pay any money to North Korea for the release.

Our decision

Trump said in the hostage release: “(I) gave NOTHING to the opposing country and never any money.”

On several occasions during the Trump administration, the U.S. government has released prisoners it was holding in exchange for the release of Americans held abroad.

In one case, the United States agreed to pay North Korea money for the release of an American citizen, but a White House official said the money was never sent.

Trump's statements contain some truth, as he never gave money in exchange for the release of Americans. However, these statements ignore essential facts about the conditions agreed to by the United States in these exchanges.

We rate the claim as Mostly False.

PolitiFact researcher Caryn Baird contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2024/aug/07/donald-trump/donald-trump-released-prisoners-dropped-charges-wh/

