Qatari Emir visits Turkey to try to defuse situation, Gaza talks





ANKARA Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met in Ankara on Thursday. to discuss the latest developments in Gaza and the regional escalation following the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, the Turkish presidency said. Erdogan told Sheikh Tamim that his country, together with Qatar, is focusing on results-oriented efforts to reach a solution that would bring lasting peace to the region. Qatar and Egypt are acting as mediators in ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas. “Erdogan said that Turkey continues to work for a solution that will bring lasting peace to the region and that it intends, together with Qatar, to increase its efforts to achieve results,” the official statement said. Qatar's official news agency said the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between Turkey and Qatar, as well as the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories. The Qatari emir's visit to Turkey comes as regional countries are stepping up efforts to prevent a wider conflict in the region following the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in the Iranian capital Tehran in what appeared to be an Israeli assassination last week. Iran has vowed retaliation, fueling concerns. Haniyeh, based in Doha, was one of the negotiators in the talks brokered by Qatar and Egypt. Hamas announced earlier this week that he had been replaced by Yahya Sinwar, the leader of the militant groups in Gaza. Erdogan told Sheikh Tamim that Haniyeh's assassination showed that Israel had no intention of reaching a ceasefire, and he blamed the Jewish state for the escalation in the region with its continued attacks on the Palestinian territories and Lebanon, according to the Turkish presidency. “Israel is trying to increase regional tension with its attacks on the Palestinian territories and Lebanon,” Erdogan said, according to the statement. “The international community must take effective measures to end the Israeli aggression,” Erdogan added. The two leaders also discussed bilateral cooperation in several areas, including economy and defense. Doha is one of Ankara's closest regional partners, and Qatar hosts one of Turkey's few military bases abroad. The two countries also enjoy strong economic cooperation, with bilateral trade reaching $3.1 billion last year, according to official Turkish data.

