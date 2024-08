Trump has agreed to three dates for debates

Veteran House Democrats rushed to Walzs' defense today amid Republican attacks on the Minnesota governor's military record and criticized Trump for his lack of military service.

Rep. Jason Crow, a Colorado Democrat who served multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan as a U.S. Army Ranger, said Walz, who served in the National Guard for 24 years, had a long and honorable record of military service.

Walz officially retired from the Minnesota National Guard in May 2005. His unit was alerted to deploy to Iraq in July, and the unit deployed there in October. Walz filed for Congress in January 2005, with paperwork certified by the Federal Election Commission the following month.

Contrast all of that with these old, tired attacks from the other side, Crow said. They just have nothing. They have no idea. They have no choice but to try to do one of the worst things you can do in America: attack a veteran for their service. It’s old. It’s tired.

America is simply not going to tolerate this. And we will not tolerate it, Crow said. It is not acceptable.

Rep. Jake Auchincloss, a Massachusetts Democrat who commanded troops in Afghanistan, criticized Trump for receiving a draft deferment in 1968 because of bone spurs in his heels, allowing him to avoid serving in the Vietnam War.

If I were Donald Trump, with five reprieves for Vietnam, I would be very cautious about opening the door to attacks on those who served honorably, Auchincloss said.

“They're dealing with it very quickly,” he added, referring to the Republican attack in 2004 on then-Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry's record as a Navy officer in Vietnam. “We're just not going to tolerate that.”

I thank JD Vance for his service, but his political career and policy positions are contrary to veterans' values, and Donald Trump has a long history of denigrating veterans. He has labeled those who have given their last measure of dedication as losers.

The comment was in reference to a 2020 article in The Atlantic that said Trump canceled a 2018 visit to an American cemetery near Paris because he believed those who died and were buried there were losers. The magazine cited four people with direct knowledge of the discussions. Multiple media outlets have confirmed the comments, which Trump has denied. Trump’s former White House chief of staff John Kelly has also said the specific comments were accurate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2024-election/live-blog/harris-trump-presidential-election-live-updates-rcna164955 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos