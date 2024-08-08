Anant and Radhika's Holiday Home: Amazing Daily Rates!





Bombay:Mukesh and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani tied the knot with Radhika Merchant in a grand ceremony on July 12, 2024. Dubbed the 'wedding of the century', the nuptials caught the attention of everyone across the world for their magnificence and extravagance. Just days after the lavish wedding celebrations, the newlyweds were spotted in Paris attending events of the ongoing Olympic Games, leading many to believe that the city of love was their honeymoon destination. However, latest reports have revealed that Anant and Radhika are enjoying their honeymoon in North America, in the beautiful Costa Rica. Image source: Casa Las Olas official website The couple is currently vacationing at Casa Las Olas, an opulent resort in the picturesque Guanacaste region. Known for its luxurious amenities and stunning scenery, the resort charges a staggering $30,000 per night, or over 250,000 rupees. Image source: Casa Las Olas official website Image source: Casa Las Olas official website Anant and Radhika's wedding, which was held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, was attended by a slew of VIP guests including former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, WWE legend John Cena and American socialite Kim Kardashian. According to media reports, Mukesh Ambani reportedly spent a staggering Rs 5,000 crore on the wedding, making it one of the most expensive and high-profile events in recent history.

