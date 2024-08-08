Donald Trump, Kamala Harris agree to ABC debate, network says; former president discusses two other dates





(Updated with ABC debate confirmation) “We would like to have three debates,” Donald Trump said today of his face-to-face meeting with Kamala Harris ahead of the November election.

“I think it's very important to have debates, and we've agreed with Fox on September 4th,” the Republican nominee announced at a news conference from his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida. “We've reached a pretty comprehensive agreement with NBC, subject to their decision on September 10th, and we've agreed with ABC on September 25th, so we have those three dates and those networks,” Trump added.

Of course, Trump being Trump, the debates with the now poll-leading vice president aren't a done deal for all three outlets. “The other side has to agree to terms,” ​​the former Celebrity Apprentice host admitted. “They may or may not agree. I don't know if they'll agree.”

Whether intentionally or not, Trump appears to have mixed up the dates as ABC is saying their debate will still take place on September 10th with both candidates. David Muir and Linsey Davis will be moderating.

Last month, Trump made a big splash by canceling the September 10 debate on ABC. Today’s inclusion of the Disney-owned network is also surprising, as Trump has repeatedly criticized ABC as being unfair to him. NBC has not confirmed the September 10 date Trump floated today, nor a potential September 25 date, but they and their campaigns are discussing different dates, from what I’ve heard.

While the vice president challenged Trump to “tell me to my face” at his rallies last week, Harris’ team has yet to respond to the Republican’s announcement of three debates. But when it came to Trump’s obsession with crowd size, which he repeatedly addressed during Thursday’s press conference, Harris and her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz, were quick to debunk his miscalculations.

In an election that has seen overwhelming support for Harris and a flouting of the rules, including Joe Biden’s disastrous performance in the June 27 debate and his dropping out of the race last month, Trump today engaged in much of his usual campaign rhetoric and grievances. In the midst of it all, he repeatedly warned that the geopolitical situation was “close to World War III,” offered legally incorrect interpretations of the Constitution on a number of issues and accused Harris of “not being smart enough” to handle the media or be president.

Thursday’s press conference, filled with false statements and ramblings, was the first Trump has given since he was convicted on 34 counts in his hush-money trial. Although she frequently speaks publicly and privately to the media that accompanies her, the vice president has not held a formal press conference since becoming the Democratic front-runner and presumptive nominee.

Harris and Walz are on a tour of key states, kicking off yesterday in Wisconsin and Michigan. Today, the vice president and the Minnesota governor are back in Michigan, before heading to Arizona. The duo will be on the road through August 10, concluding with events in Las Vegas and San Francisco, Harris' old stomping grounds.

Off the beaten path for most of the past two weeks, Trump’s only planned campaign event is a rally in Montana on Saturday. Sure to draw a large crowd and provide some campaign momentum, Trump’s visit to Montana is otherwise seen as odd given his clear lead in the state.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2024/08/trump-says-three-debates-kamala-harris-1236034931/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos