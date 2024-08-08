What's black and white and all plush? These are two giant pandas making their debut at the San Diego Zoo

SAN DIEGO The governor of California flew in to attend the cubs' premiere. A crowd of media gathered inside the zoo, while the city of San Diego warned of traffic jams ahead of the highly anticipated event Thursday.

The San Diego Zoo rolled out the red carpet for the first public introduction of its new residents, already dressed in black and white. The two giant pandas were seen sunbathing and eating bamboo in their new home while the first pandas to enter the United States in two decades.

For years, the Chinese government has loaned pandas to zoos around the world in a practice called “panda diplomacy.” The furry ambassadors have long been a symbol of Sino-American friendship, ever since Beijing gave a pair of pandas to the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., in 1972.

As relations between the two countries deteriorated, China stopped renewing loans of pandas to American zoos, making the arrival of San Diego Zoo's Newest Residents a big relief for many. The city's previous pandas left in 2018 and 2019.

During his meeting with President Joe Biden In San Francisco last November, Chinese President Xi Jinping said he was ready to continue cooperation with the United States on panda conservation and pledged to reduce tensions between the two countries.

Only four other giant pandas currently live in the United States, all at Zoo Atlanta. Smithsonian's National Zoo to Welcome New Panda Pair The last cubs born in the United States will return to China by the end of the year, in November. Under the loan agreement, U.S. zoos typically contribute $1 million a year to China's conservation efforts against wildfires, and all cubs born in the United States must return to China before they are 4 years old.

The opening ceremony included dancing, music and remarks from Gov. Gavin Newsom, Chinese Ambassador Xie Feng and other local officials.

“This is about something much deeper, much richer, than the two beautiful pandas that we’re celebrating,” Newsom said. “This is about celebrating our shared humanity.”

On the occasion, Newsom proclaimed August 8 “California Panda Day” and recognized the San Diego Zoo as the first organization in the United States to establish a panda conservation program in cooperation with China.

Ambassador Xie said he met someone on his flight who had traveled from Washington, D.C., to see the pandas.

“Two little panda fans from California have written me several letters offering to give grizzly bears to China to get pandas,” Xie said, drawing laughter.

The two pandas were born at the Wolong Shenshuping Panda Base in China's Sichuan province.

Yun Chuan is a nearly five-year-old male panda described by the zoo as gentle, kind and adorable. He is the grandson of Bai Yun and Gao Gao, who both lived at the San Diego Zoo for more than a decade. His mother, Zhen Zhen, was the fourth cub born at the zoo.

Xin Bao is a nearly four-year-old female panda described by the zoo as a sweet and spirited introvert with a cute round face and big ears.

“Its name means ‘treasure of prosperity and abundance,’” Ambassador Xie said. “We hope it brings you good luck,” he added. He also mentioned China, California’s largest trading partner, as well as the state’s large Chinese community and abundance of Chinese tourists.

Among the biggest panda fans were two children who proudly wore Panda Ridge T-shirts and carried stuffed animals around the zoo Thursday morning.

Pandas are their favorite animals, if only you could see what our house looks like in terms of stuffed animals, said their father James Metz.

It was also her seven-year-old daughter's birthday, making it a particularly special occasion. The family has been eagerly watching live broadcasts of the pandas from China for weeks, in anticipation of the bears' arrival.

Yun Chuan and Xin Bao were hanging out and relaxing after eating, Metz said.