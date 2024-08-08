Indonesian BTR plant becomes largest anode plant outside China





BTR New Material Group, a global leader in battery materials, has officially started production at its new lithium-ion battery anode materials plant in Indonesia. This milestone, marking BTR’s 24th anniversary, makes the plant the largest anode production site outside of China. The inauguration ceremony was attended by distinguished dignitaries including Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of Labor Ida Fauziah, Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif, BTR Chairman He Xueqin and BTR Executive Vice President and CEO Dr. Huang Youyuan. The first phase of the project, which required an investment of $478 million, provides for an annual production capacity of 80,000 tons of anode materials. The second phase, which is expected to start at the end of 2024 with an additional investment of $299 million, will increase the total capacity to 160,000 tons. For 14 years, BTR has held the world's leading market share of anode materials, serving leading lithium-ion battery manufacturers such as Panasonic, Samsung SDI, LGES, SKOn, CALT and BYD. Its product portfolio includes natural and artificial graphite, silicon-based materials and high-nickel ternary cathode materials. The Indonesian plant will supply various anode materials for electric vehicles, consumer batteries and energy storage systems. In line with the expansion of the global new energy market, BTR has also set up anode and cathode material plants in Indonesia and Morocco. This Indonesian plant represents the first international expansion of China's anode material industry and is a key part of BTR's global growth strategy. During the construction of the first phase, BTR employed 4,000 local workers. The project, completed in just 10 months, will create an additional 1,200 jobs once production begins. This new facility fills critical gaps in the supply of lithium-ion battery anode materials in Indonesia and the ASEAN region, strengthening the new energy sector and modernizing industrial infrastructure in Indonesia.

