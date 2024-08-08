Donald Trump proposes 3 debates against Kamala Harris





Former President Donald Trump has agreed to participate in three presidential debates with Vice President Kamala Harris, setting up a likely showdown between the new opponents on stage before the November election.

It is not yet clear whether Harris will accept all three of Trump's proposed debates. They have both agreed to appear on ABC on September 10. Trump has also said he has agreed to appear on Fox News on September 4 and on NBC on September 25.

“I look forward to the debates because I think we have to set the record straight,” Trump said at a news conference Thursday from his Mar-a-Lago home in South Florida. “I think it’s very important that we have them. I hope she accepts them. I think they’ll be very revealing.” He called Harris a bad debater.

The Harris campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

Trump’s comments come less than a week after he announced he would pull out of ABC’s September debate. He said his deal was terminated because he would no longer face President Joe Biden, who ended his reelection campaign last month following a disastrous debate performance against Trump. Trump also said the ABC debate could be a conflict of interest because he is in a legal dispute with the network and host George Stephanopoulos. Harris’ campaign pounced on Trump’s cancellation, denouncing the former president as afraid to debate in a series of attack ads.

“They gave us Joe Biden and now they give us somebody else,” Trump said Thursday. And I think, frankly, I would rather run against somebody else.

Trump also said Thursday that his running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, would participate in a vice presidential debate on CBS. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who was named Harris' running mate, has already said he would be willing to debate Vance: “And I have to tell you: I look forward to debating this guy,” Walz said on Aug. 6.

