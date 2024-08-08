Imran Khan admits taking steroids to look like Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt: Hrithik Roshan was the proponent of the idea | Bollywood News





Imran Khan recently spoke about the pressures actors face to maintain their appearance and appear masculine. Imran admitted that while this pressure has historically been more on women, who have to be attractive and “wrinkle-free”, it is increasingly affecting men, especially with the rise of the superhero genre in Western and Hindi cinema.

Talking about the pressure to look masculine, he said on YouTube channel We Are Yuvaa: “In the last few years of 2010-20, it started becoming a pressure point for men as well. Especially with the rise of the superhero genre, and Hrithik was the proponent of that. Even in the 90s, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt were extremely masculine guys. When you see that more and more, you start feeling the pressure and thinking, ‘I have to look like this’. Social media has also intensified that.”

Imran Khan flexed his muscles for Kidnap.

Imran also revealed that he resorted to steroids to fit the dominant male image in Bollywood. “For a long time, I tried to conform to it, but I am not built like Captain America; I don’t have the physique of Thor. I tried my best. I took all the medications. I also resorted to steroids, but it is not sustainable,” he said.

Imran Khan quit the film industry after his film Katti Batti, also starring Kangana Ranaut, flopped at the box office. In a conversation with Film Companion, Imran revealed that he quit the film industry when he felt disconnected from himself. He said, “It’s not my job to be an actor. I can be an actor if I want to be an actor; I can’t be an actor if I don’t want those things. It was optional; fixing myself is not optional.”

Recently, rumours were doing the rounds that the actor would be making a comeback with the Aamir Khan-backed film Happy Patel. However, he has denied all these claims.

Click here for more updates and latest Bollywood news as well as entertainment updates. Also get latest news and top headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/imran-khan-admits-taking-steroids-to-look-more-masculine-like-salman-khan-and-sanjay-dutt-hrithik-roshan-9503278/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos